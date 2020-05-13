Woodcarving Wednesday: Whittle a Ladybug

Since many of us are spending extra time indoors these days, it’s more important than ever to stay creative and busy. With that in mind, the team at Woodcarving Illustrated will be posting a free beginner-friendly project to our website every Wednesday. So grab a knife and let those woodchips fly!

There’s something magical about playing in the yard and having a ladybug crawl across your arm. Get in the summer spirit by making your own crimson critter with this fun and whimsical project by Sara Barraclough.

What You’ll Need:

Materials • Basswood, 1 3/4″ (4.5cm) thick:

2 3/4″ (7cm) square

• Wood glue

• Acrylic paints, such as Ceramcoat:

black, black cherry, cardinal red, dark goldenrod, white

• Wire: 20 gauge

• Toothpick Tools • Band saw

• Rough out knife

• Hand drill with bits: small

• Paintbrushes: assorted

Get the ladybug pattern here!

Also, be sure to check out Weekend Whittling Projects. The booklet features step-by-step instructions, coordinating photography, and full-size patterns for a snail, bear, woodsman, and penguin. Author and talented woodcarver Sara Barraclough will guide you through each adorable project.

About the Author

Sara Barraclough lives in Southern Utah with her daughter. She started carving about two years ago to carry on her great-grandpa and great-great-grandpa’s carving legacy (they were Scandinavian master carvers). Find her on Etsy and Instagram @theclevercarver.