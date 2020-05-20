Woodcarving Wednesdays: Making a Simple Gnome

Since many of us are spending extra time indoors these days, it’s more important than ever to stay creative and busy. With that in mind, the team at Woodcarving Illustrated will be posting a free beginner-friendly project to our website every Wednesday. So grab a knife and let those woodchips fly!

In this week’s video, regular WCI contributor James Miller demonstrates how to carve and paint a simple, flat-plane gnome in one short sitting.

Interested in more? Check out Carving Flat-Plane Style Caricatures by Harley Refsal. Learn how to carve and paint charming caricatures in the traditional flat-plane style, with step-by-step instructions and 50 patterns.

Also, stay tuned for James Miller’s upcoming book, Carving Animals in the Flat-Plane Style—containing 16 step-by-step projects, from bears to squirrels to reindeer, as well as expert tips and detailed painting guides. Coming this fall and available for preorder now!

About the Author

James Miller started carving at the age of 11 under the tutelage of a supportive community education carving group. He has since become deeply immersed in the world of Scandinavian folk art. A software developer by trade, James enjoys the creative challenge of simplifying and abstracting forms in unique ways. For more of his work, visit Facebook.com/jrm.woodcarving.