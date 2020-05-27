Woodcarving Wednesdays: How to Carve Rocks

Since many of us are spending extra time indoors these days, it’s more important than ever to stay creative and busy. With that in mind, the team at Woodcarving Illustrated will be posting a free beginner-friendly project to our website every Wednesday. So grab a knife and let those woodchips fly!

In this week’s video, longtime contributor and CCA member Bob Hershey demonstrates how to carve natural-looking rocks. Be sure to also watch Betty Padden’s video on how to paint realistic stone texture so you can take your carves to the next level!

Also, be sure to check out these fantastic new Fox Chapel books:

Carving & Painting Adorable Animals in Wood by Desiree Hajny With helpful tips and notes throughout to capture a realistic yet playful essence of 12 animals, this advanced pattern book is perfect for woodcarvers looking to challenge their skills.

Carving Creative Walking Sticks and Canes by Paul Purnell This book features 13 step-by-step projects for both intermediate and advanced woodcarvers, progressing from simple sticks to a couple of highly detailed and decorative cane heads.

About the Author

Bob Hershey is a retired truck driver who began carving in 1982. He is a member of the Conewago Carvers and Lancaster County Woodcarvers clubs. He enters the local club shows; Artistry in Wood in Dayton, Ohio; and the Caricature Carvers of America competitions. Bob carves a great variety of subjects, and teaches classes in animal caricatures and themed bark houses. He lives in Lititz, Pa., with his wife, Debby.