Woodcarving Wednesday: Carve an Ivy Leaf Pendant With Giles Newman

Since many of us are spending extra time indoors these days, it’s more important than ever to stay creative and busy. With that in mind, the team at Woodcarving Illustrated will be posting a free beginner-friendly project to our website every Wednesday. So grab a knife and let those woodchips fly!

In this week’s video, Giles Newman walks you through every step of carving an ivy leaf pendant in oak wood, using one of the pendant carving kits available now on his website. The video is an hour long, but the sound of his knife against the grain and the birds in the background make it a breeze to watch. To dive deeper into his process, be sure to watch this video, as well—Step 1: The Cut Out.

About the Author

Giles has a background in photography and graphic design, and a lifelong passion for the wilderness. Five years ago, he taught himself woodcarving as a way to spend more time in the small wooded area he manages in the mountains of North Wales. Using only an axe and a knife, he began carving wooden spoons from windfallen wood. Since the weather in the UK makes for a plentiful supply of naturally fallen wood, Giles found no need to seek alternative sources. He soon abandoned his life as a designer and photographer to pursue woodcarving full-time.

“I wanted to have a minimal impact on nature which in turn, I hope, serves to reinforce rather than undermine my creative intentions.”

Giles uses the natural features of wood, such as knots and other elements often considered imperfections, as a guide for creating. Instead of seeing the wood as a blank canvas and forcing his ideas into reality, Giles “finds and interprets the forms that already exist within.”

To learn more, visit Giles’ website, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.