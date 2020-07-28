Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2020, Issue #92

The Fall 2020 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Scroll down for a sneak peak!Purchase the Issue
Features
|
5 Under 35
Meet five rising stars in woodcarving
By Hannah Rachel Carroll
|
Carving Down Under
Germaine Keys doesn’t just carve
By Kaylee Schofield
|
Paintbrush Care for Carvers
Learn to select, clean, and store
By Betty Padden
|
So You Want to Teach
Heed these helpful pointers as
|
Woodchips: Off the Chain
Traveling chainsaw artist brings
Patterns
|
Chip Carved Phone Holder
The Digital Age meets Old World style
Projects
|
Friendly Gnome
Carve a cute, classic character with a twist
By Sara Barraclough
|
Stylized Sugar Spoon
Add elegance to your breakfast ritual
By Saskia De Jager
|
Acanthus Leaf Jewelry
Why let buildings and furniture have
By Mary May
|
Bird in a Boat
This cheery little seafarer will brighten
By Germaine Keys
|
Light-Up Ghost
Carve and paint a glowing ghoul
By Betty Padden
|
Noble Bison
Practice flat-plane carving techniques on this mighty lord of the prairie
By James Miller
|
Carving a Pumpkin Girl
Bring this cute and quirky jack-o’-lantern to life in just a few cuts
|
Vampire Skull Bottle Stopper
Sink your teeth into this practical, skill-building project
By Randy George
|
Power Carved Lion Bust
Feel like the king of beasts with this realistic walking stick topper
By Paul Purnell
|
Mouse and Pumpkin Pin
This plucky critter is a great intro to carving and painting
By Wayne Laramore
Techniques
|
A Ball Within A Ball
Transform a golf ball into a sports lover’s new favorite keepsake
By Rick Stoddard
|
Leather Bookmark
Use woodburning to embellish a classic gift for bookworms
By Michele Parsons
|
Woodsy Bear & Tree
Learning to whittle a simple soap creature can lead to a lifetime
By Janet Bolyard
Online Exclusives
Free Project
Burn and color a fall forest scene by pyrography artist Deborah Pompano.Flights of Fancy
Extra Pattern
Make another one of Alex Joiner’s pumpkin people (page 65) just in time for Halloween.Pumpkin Person Pattern
Bonus Feature
Be sure to watch nearly a dozen free carving videos from our Woodcarving Wednesday series, available on our site now!Click Here for More
|
Get the Fall 2020 IssuePurchase the Issue
For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.Magazine Subscription
Plus! Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues.