Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2020, Issue #92

Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2020, Issue #92

by July 28, 2020

The Fall 2020 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peak!

Features

5 Under 35

Meet five rising stars in woodcarving

By Hannah Rachel Carroll

Carving Down Under

Germaine Keys doesn’t just carve
birds—she carves tiny cartoon birds
in fanciful boats

By Kaylee Schofield

Paintbrush Care for Carvers

Learn to select, clean, and store
your brushes like a pro

By Betty Padden

So You Want to Teach
Wood Carving?

Heed these helpful pointers as
you plan your first class
By Tom Hindes

Woodchips: Off the Chain

Traveling chainsaw artist brings
extreme carving to the masses
By Hannah Rachel Carroll

Patterns

Chip Carved Phone Holder

The Digital Age meets Old World style
in this sweet celebration of autumn 
By Charlene Lynum

Projects

 

Friendly Gnome

Carve a cute, classic character with a twist

By Sara Barraclough

Stylized Sugar Spoon

Add elegance to your breakfast ritual
with this simple hardwood tool 

By Saskia De Jager

Acanthus Leaf Jewelry

Why let buildings and furniture have
all the fun? Turn an ancient design
motif into wearable art

By Mary May

Bird in a Boat

This cheery little seafarer will brighten
your day in an instant 

By Germaine Keys

 Light-Up Ghost

Carve and paint a glowing ghoul
that’s all treats, no tricks

By Betty Padden

Noble Bison

Practice flat-plane carving techniques on this mighty lord of the prairie 

By James Miller

Carving a Pumpkin Girl

Bring this cute and quirky jack-o’-lantern to life in just a few cuts
By Alex Joiner

Vampire Skull Bottle Stopper

Sink your teeth into this practical, skill-building project

By Randy George

Power Carved Lion Bust

Feel like the king of beasts with this realistic walking stick topper

By Paul Purnell

Mouse and Pumpkin Pin

This plucky critter is a great intro to carving and painting

By Wayne Laramore

Techniques

A Ball Within A Ball

Transform a golf ball into a sports lover’s new favorite keepsake

By Rick Stoddard

Leather Bookmark

Use woodburning to embellish a classic gift for bookworms

By Michele Parsons
 

Woodsy Bear & Tree

Learning to whittle a simple soap creature can lead to a lifetime
of pleasure

By Janet Bolyard

Online Exclusives

Free Project

Burn and color a fall forest scene by pyrography artist Deborah Pompano.

Flights of Fancy

Extra Pattern

Make another one of Alex Joiner’s pumpkin people (page 65) just in time for Halloween.

Pumpkin Person Pattern

Bonus Feature

Be sure to watch nearly a dozen free carving videos from our Woodcarving Wednesday series, available on our site now!

