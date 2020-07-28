Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2020, Issue #92

The Fall 2020 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Features

5 Under 35 Meet five rising stars in woodcarving By Hannah Rachel Carroll Carving Down Under Germaine Keys doesn’t just carve

birds—she carves tiny cartoon birds

in fanciful boats By Kaylee Schofield Paintbrush Care for Carvers Learn to select, clean, and store

your brushes like a pro

By Betty Padden So You Want to Teach

Wood Carving? Heed these helpful pointers as

you plan your first class

By Tom Hindes Woodchips: Off the Chain Traveling chainsaw artist brings

extreme carving to the masses

By Hannah Rachel Carroll

Patterns

Chip Carved Phone Holder The Digital Age meets Old World style

in this sweet celebration of autumn

By Charlene Lynum

Projects

Friendly Gnome Carve a cute, classic character with a twist By Sara Barraclough Stylized Sugar Spoon Add elegance to your breakfast ritual

with this simple hardwood tool By Saskia De Jager Acanthus Leaf Jewelry Why let buildings and furniture have

all the fun? Turn an ancient design

motif into wearable art By Mary May Bird in a Boat This cheery little seafarer will brighten

your day in an instant By Germaine Keys Light-Up Ghost Carve and paint a glowing ghoul

that’s all treats, no tricks

By Betty Padden Noble Bison Practice flat-plane carving techniques on this mighty lord of the prairie

By James Miller Carving a Pumpkin Girl Bring this cute and quirky jack-o’-lantern to life in just a few cuts

By Alex Joiner Vampire Skull Bottle Stopper Sink your teeth into this practical, skill-building project By Randy George Power Carved Lion Bust Feel like the king of beasts with this realistic walking stick topper By Paul Purnell Mouse and Pumpkin Pin This plucky critter is a great intro to carving and painting By Wayne Laramore

Techniques

A Ball Within A Ball Transform a golf ball into a sports lover’s new favorite keepsake By Rick Stoddard Leather Bookmark Use woodburning to embellish a classic gift for bookworms By Michele Parsons Woodsy Bear & Tree Learning to whittle a simple soap creature can lead to a lifetime

of pleasure

By Janet Bolyard

