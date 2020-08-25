Beginner’s Woodburner Shopping Guide

These entry-level models get you burning without breaking the bank
By Bob Duncan
There are a few essential tools that you need before you begin woodburning. For first timers, we recommend starting with a cheaper model before investing in the more serious ones. If you decide that you would like to explore this hobby more, it’s important to understand the different types available. If possible, try several units to see which you prefer.
Single Temperature vs. Variable Temperature
While many inexpensive soldering-iron style burners are available, the tip size and shape and single temperature setting make them more difficult to use. I suggest that most beginnings choose a variable-temperature burner because they are easier to control and provide a greater selection of tip shapes.
A Word on Tips
Most manufacturers design burning pens and tips specifically for their units. Each manufacturer also makes a few tip shapes that are different from other manufacturers. The good news is that most manufacturers have conversion kits that allow you to use different manufacturers’ pens with their burner units.
Pens come in two styles: fixed tip and interchangeable tip. In the fixed tip style, each pen comes with a different tip, so you change pens to change tips. With the other style, you have one pen and change just the tip. Some artists like the versatility of the interchangeable tips, which allow you to get a variety of tips for a small investment. But other pyrographers feel the connectors that allow you to change the tips are difficult to use, or that they are unreliable and bleed off power. If possible, try both styles of pen to see which you prefer.
Burnmaster Hawk
Colwood Cub
Colwood Detailer
Optima 1 Single
Razertip SK
Walnut Hollow Creative Versa-Tool
