BeaverCraft Beaver Santa

He’s jolly. He’s festive. And he has a beard! But this little guy isn’t your typical Santa Claus. Have fun carving BeaverCraft‘s cute and comical take on ol’ St. Nicholas.
We provided the patterns and a video for you to see he’s carved from start to finish.Click Here for the Pattern
Happy Carving!
