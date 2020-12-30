The team at Woodcarving Illustrated asked to see your wackiest interpretation of a snowman—and boy, did you deliver! Tons of silly submissions rolled in from around the country, and picking a winner was a challenge. See a few of our favorites below.
To learn more about Gerard Canavan’s winning carving, pictured above, see the Letters section of our spring issue. Keep making woodchips, friends!
The Spring 2021 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.Purchase the Issue
Frosty Challenge Submissions
| Jim Camp
Morrison, Ill.
|
Mike Cochran
Cape Girardeau, Mo.
|David Lye
American Fork, Utah
|Amanda O’Deay
Des Moines, Iowa
| Jason Forkings
Newbridge on Wye, Wales
|
Andrew Formiller
Albany, Ore.
|Tom Mellott
Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Mitch Nader
Cleveland, Ohio
|
Al Leitgeb
Toccoa, Ga.
|
Kathy Vonderahe
Evansville, Ind.
|
Jeff Morgan
Salt Lake City, Utah
|Jason Johnson
Florence, Ky.
|Tom Taylor
East Washington, N.H.
|
