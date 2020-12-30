Frosty Challenge

Frosty Challenge

by December 30, 2020

The team at Woodcarving Illustrated asked to see your wackiest interpretation of a snowman—and boy, did you deliver! Tons of silly submissions rolled in from around the country, and picking a winner was a challenge. See a few of our favorites below.

To learn more about Gerard Canavan’s winning carving, pictured above, see the Letters section of our spring issue. Keep making woodchips, friends!

The Spring 2021 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Frosty Challenge Submissions

 Jim Camp

Morrison, Ill.

Mike Cochran

Cape Girardeau, Mo.
David Lye

American Fork, Utah
Amanda O’Deay

Des Moines, Iowa 
 Jason Forkings

Newbridge on Wye, Wales

Andrew Formiller

Albany, Ore.
Tom Mellott

Colorado Springs, Colo. 

 
Mitch Nader

Cleveland, Ohio

 

Al Leitgeb

Toccoa, Ga.

Kathy Vonderahe

Evansville, Ind.

Jeff Morgan

Salt Lake City, Utah
  Jason Johnson

Florence, Ky.
  Tom Taylor

East Washington, N.H.

 

 

 

