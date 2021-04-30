Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2021, Issue #95

The Summer 2021 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

Purchase the Issue Magazine Subscription

Features

Creature of Habit For this nun, woodcarving and religious vocation go hand in hand

By Hannah Carroll Dust Collection Roundup Consider these options for keeping your woodshop—and lungs—free of dust

By Jon Deck Pencil Me In Gifted graphite carver makes minuscule sculptures using an X-Acto blade and a microscope

By Kaylee Schofield

Techniques

Blast Off! This three-part carve will make you want to suit up for space travel

By Rick Stoddard Realistic Tropical Fish Power carve a butterfly fish as vibrant as its namesake By James Spencer

Projects

Friendly Field Mouse Don’t let its size fool you! This little rodent packs a punch

By Betty Padden Get additional patterns of Betty Padden’s mouse project below! Circle of Chips Alternate two striking chip types in this summery, modern wall hanging

By Bernat Mercader Matchbox Aquarium Carve a little fish habitat using minimal materials and tools

By Steve Tomashek Whittled Unicorn Complete this petite project in just seven steps

By Lieve Roelants Simple Scallop Shell Practice undercutting and line work on this elegant relief

By Lucy Fox Get the additional pattern of the scallop shell below! Chip Carved Earrings A soothing aloe leaf pattern gives these statement pieces a natural touch

By Amy Costello Three-Point Ribbon Create a classic wooden whimsy with just a Dremel and a knife

By Garth Burgon Classic Bread Bowl Detail this stylish vessel with milk paint and sand the facets for a rustic finish

By Luke Voytas Fearless Freddie A hungry shark is no match for this beach-bound frog By Bob Hershey Chip Carved Jewelry Box Adorn a standard container with this dynamic sunburst

By Tatiana Baldina Volute Ladle Add sophistication to your table with a spoon fit for the symphony

By Mark Ivan Fortune Stylized Sharks Whittle two classic ocean predators in one sitting

By Tom Hindes

Online Exclusives

Free Project Visit our website for a bonus, step-by-step tutorial on carving a swashbuckling caricature by Jim Feather.

Click here for the project

Free Bonus Patterns Download your extra patterns for the Friendly Field Mouse, Simple Scallop Shell, and a Geometric Spoon Design from Dave Western’s new book below.