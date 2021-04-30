Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2021, Issue #95

The Summer 2021 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Scroll down for a sneak peek!
Purchase the Issue Magazine Subscription
Features
Creature of Habit
For this nun, woodcarving and religious vocation go hand in hand
By Hannah Carroll
Dust Collection Roundup
Consider these options for keeping your woodshop—and lungs—free of dust
By Jon Deck
Pencil Me In
Gifted graphite carver makes minuscule sculptures using an X-Acto blade and a microscope
By Kaylee Schofield
Techniques
Blast Off!
This three-part carve will make you want to suit up for space travel
By Rick Stoddard
Realistic Tropical Fish
Power carve a butterfly fish as vibrant as its namesake
By James Spencer
Projects
Friendly Field Mouse
Don’t let its size fool you! This little rodent packs a punch
By Betty Padden
Get additional patterns of Betty Padden’s mouse project below!
Circle of Chips
Alternate two striking chip types in this summery, modern wall hanging
By Bernat Mercader
Matchbox Aquarium
Carve a little fish habitat using minimal materials and tools
By Steve Tomashek
Whittled Unicorn
Complete this petite project in just seven steps
By Lieve Roelants
Simple Scallop Shell
Practice undercutting and line work on this elegant relief
By Lucy Fox
Get the additional pattern of the scallop shell below!
Chip Carved Earrings
A soothing aloe leaf pattern gives these statement pieces a natural touch
By Amy Costello
Three-Point Ribbon
Create a classic wooden whimsy with just a Dremel and a knife
By Garth Burgon
Classic Bread Bowl
Detail this stylish vessel with milk paint and sand the facets for a rustic finish
By Luke Voytas
Fearless Freddie
A hungry shark is no match for this beach-bound frog
By Bob Hershey
Chip Carved Jewelry Box
Adorn a standard container with this dynamic sunburst
By Tatiana Baldina
Volute Ladle
Add sophistication to your table with a spoon fit for the symphony
By Mark Ivan Fortune
Stylized Sharks
Whittle two classic ocean predators in one sitting
By Tom Hindes
Online Exclusives
Free Project Visit our website for a bonus, step-by-step tutorial on carving a swashbuckling caricature by Jim Feather.Click here for the project
Free Bonus Patterns Download your extra patterns for the Friendly Field Mouse, Simple Scallop Shell, and a Geometric Spoon Design from Dave Western’s new book below.
