Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2021, Issue #95

by April 30, 2021

The Summer 2021 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

 Features

Creature of Habit

For this nun, woodcarving and religious vocation go hand in hand

By Hannah Carroll

Dust Collection Roundup

Consider these options for keeping your woodshop—and lungs—free of dust

By Jon Deck
 

Pencil Me In

Gifted graphite carver makes minuscule sculptures using an X-Acto blade and a microscope

By Kaylee Schofield

Techniques

Blast Off!

This three-part carve will make you want to suit up for space travel

By Rick Stoddard

Realistic Tropical Fish

Power carve a butterfly fish as vibrant as its namesake

By James Spencer

Projects

Friendly Field Mouse

Don’t let its size fool you! This little rodent packs a punch

By Betty Padden

Circle of Chips

Alternate two striking chip types in this summery, modern wall hanging

By Bernat Mercader

Matchbox Aquarium

Carve a little fish habitat using minimal materials and tools

By Steve Tomashek

Whittled Unicorn

Complete this petite project in just seven steps

By Lieve Roelants

Simple Scallop Shell

Practice undercutting and line work on this elegant relief

By Lucy Fox

Chip Carved Earrings

A soothing aloe leaf pattern gives these statement pieces a natural touch

By Amy Costello

Three-Point Ribbon

Create a classic wooden whimsy with just a Dremel and a knife

By Garth Burgon

Classic Bread Bowl

Detail this stylish vessel with milk paint and sand the facets for a rustic finish

By Luke Voytas

Fearless Freddie

A hungry shark is no match for this beach-bound frog

By Bob Hershey

 

Chip Carved Jewelry Box

Adorn a standard container with this dynamic sunburst

By Tatiana Baldina
 

Volute Ladle

Add sophistication to your table with a spoon fit for the symphony

By Mark Ivan Fortune
 

Stylized Sharks

Whittle two classic ocean predators in one sitting

By Tom Hindes

 

