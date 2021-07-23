Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2021, Issue #96

The Fall 2021 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Scroll down for a sneak peek!
Purchase the Issue Magazine Subscription
Features
|
Keeping the Tradition Alive
Māori woodcarver ‘Broxh’ levels up his craft online
By Hannah Carroll
|
Product Review: MakerX® Rotary Tool & Airbrush Combo
Unique power hub gives you the freedom to craft wood wherever the open road takes you
By The Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
|
Storytelling With Wood
Nikki Reese carves everything from fishermen and gnomes to classic video game tropes—and crafts wild bios
By Kaylee Schofield
|
Comfortable Carving
Practice these simple stretches to enjoy carving for long periods of time
By Don Swartz
Techniques
|
Carving a Viking Drinking Cup
This dragon-shaped drinking vessel is fit for a fairy tale
By Jon Mac
|
Twig & Leaf Drawer Handle
Add woodland flair to drawers and doors with this one-of-a-kind embellishment
By Robert Kennedy
Projects
|
Sea Captain
Use the rich tones of cottonwood bark to highlight this weathered
By Alec LaCasse
|
Spooky Jack-O’-Lantern Caricature
This expressive pumpkin is ready for Fright Night
By Matt Kincade
|
Power-Carved Barn Owl Chicks
Shape, sand, and texture these baby birds of prey
By Paul Purnell
|
Simple Scarecrow Pin
Make a fashion statement this fall with a classic three-step brooch
By Wayne Laramore
|
Wendy the Shelf-Sitter Witch
This charming carve is sure to light up your favorite ledge, desk, or book nook
By Richard Embling
|
Tiny Gnome Home
Turn basswood scraps into clever little cottages
By Nikki Reese
|
Grumpy Lil’ Man
This walnut-sized carve has a whole lot of attitude
By Karen Scalin
|
Mr. Chanticleer the Rooster
Deck out this folk art fowl with bright colors and playful patterns
By Larry Green
|
Little Pilgrim
With a splash of paint and just a few tools, you can add this classic
By Alex Joiner
|
Trick-or-Treater Caricature
Transform a basswood turning into an adorable work of art
By Lori Dickie
Patterns
|
Gridiron Gus
Rush into fall with this game-winning football caricature
By Floyd Rhadigan
|
Spooky Santa
This costumed Kris Kringle mixes two favorite holidays into one fun piece
By Dave Francis
|
Classic Swirl Rosette
Get comfortable carving three-corner chips with this elegant repeating design
By Marty Leenhouts
Online Exclusives
Free Project Get instructions for simple folk art accessories to add to your Spooky Santa scene!Click Here for Simple Pumpkins Instructions
Free Pattern Download multiple bonus gnome home patterns!Click Here for Extra Gnome Home Patterns
Bonus Design Snag an additional jack-o’-lantern pattern from Matt Kincade.Click Here for an Additional Jack-O’-Lantern pattern
|
Get the Fall 2021 IssuePurchase the Issue
For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.Magazine Subscription
Plus! Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues.