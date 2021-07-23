Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2021, Issue #96

The Fall 2021 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Features

   

Keeping the Tradition Alive

Māori woodcarver ‘Broxh’ levels up his craft online

By Hannah Carroll
   

Product Review: MakerX® Rotary Tool & Airbrush Combo

Unique power hub gives you the freedom to craft wood wherever the open road takes you

By The Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
   

Storytelling With Wood

Nikki Reese carves everything from fishermen and gnomes to classic video game tropes—and crafts wild bios
for them all

By Kaylee Schofield
 

Comfortable Carving 

Practice these simple stretches to enjoy carving for long periods of time

By Don Swartz

Techniques

   

Carving a Viking Drinking Cup

This dragon-shaped drinking vessel is fit for a fairy tale 

By Jon Mac
   

Twig & Leaf Drawer Handle

Add woodland flair to drawers and doors with this one-of-a-kind embellishment

By Robert Kennedy

Projects

 

Sea Captain

Use the rich tones of cottonwood bark to highlight this weathered
sailor’s features

By Alec LaCasse
   

Spooky Jack-O’-Lantern Caricature

This expressive pumpkin is ready for Fright Night

By Matt Kincade
   

Power-Carved Barn Owl Chicks

Shape, sand, and texture these baby birds of prey   

By Paul Purnell
   

Simple Scarecrow Pin

Make a fashion statement this fall with a classic three-step brooch

By Wayne Laramore
   

Wendy the Shelf-Sitter Witch

This charming carve is sure to light up your favorite ledge, desk, or book nook

By Richard Embling
 

Tiny Gnome Home

Turn basswood scraps into clever little cottages

By Nikki Reese
   

Grumpy Lil’ Man

This walnut-sized carve has a whole lot of attitude

By Karen Scalin 
 

Mr. Chanticleer the Rooster

Deck out this folk art fowl with bright colors and playful patterns

By Larry Green 
 

Little Pilgrim 

With a splash of paint and just a few tools, you can add this classic
character to your harvest collection

By Alex Joiner

Trick-or-Treater Caricature 

Transform a basswood turning into an adorable work of art 

By Lori Dickie

Patterns

   

Gridiron Gus

Rush into fall with this game-winning football caricature

By Floyd Rhadigan
 

Spooky Santa

This costumed Kris Kringle mixes two favorite holidays into one fun piece

By Dave Francis
   

Classic Swirl Rosette

Get comfortable carving three-corner chips with this elegant repeating design

By Marty Leenhouts

