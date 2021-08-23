Trick-or-Treater Project

Use a knife to make a stop cut around the top line on the hat. Then angle the knife and carve up to the stop cut to remove wood on both sides of the line. Continue to make stop cuts and remove wood until the cut is 1⁄4″ (6mm) deep. Round the top of the head to form the pumpkin stem. Round the hat and form the pumpkin leaves. Then make stop cuts around the bottom two lines on the hat. Remove wood from above the top line down to the stop cut. Remove wood from below the bottom line up to the stop cut. Carve the hatband flat.

Make a stop cut around the neckline. Remove wood under the neck and taper the body into the stop cut. Round the head. Then make stop cuts around the arms and the bottom of the shirt. Remove wood from around the cuts to separate them from the body and the shirt from the pants. Then make a stop cut around the bottom of the pants to separate them from the shoes. Remove wood from around the cuts to create pants and feet.