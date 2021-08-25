Whittling 2021 Volume 7

Whittling, a special issue of Woodcarving Illustrated, includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is not a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Starter Guide

Basic Knife Cuts Learn the four type of cuts to take on any future project By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated Whittling Safety Heed these simple rules to prevent injuries By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated Knife Selection Follow these tips when selecting a folding knife By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated The Basics of Sharpening Properly prepare your knife for safe and enjoyable whittling By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated Comfortable Carving Practice these simple stretches to enjoy carving for long periods of time By Don Swartz Teaching Kids to Whittle Simple suggestions make it fun and easy By Mindy Kinsey “It Floats” Sailboat Soap whittling offers smooth sailing and good, clean fun for beginners By Janet Bolyard Product Review: BeaverCraft Carving Kit for Beginners Introduce someone you love to the craft with this all-in-one box of cheer By James Miller

Simple Whittles

Avocado Pit Owl Instead of ditching your food waste, why not turn it into a unique piece of jewelry? By Anna Prikazchikova Trick-or-Treater Caricature Transform a basswood turning into an adorable work of art By Lori Dickie Balancing Birds Defy gravity with this aerodynamic design By Chris Lubkemann Sitting Squirrel Carve a cute backyard critter in just eight short steps By Gene Messer Flat-Plane Cat Customize this flat-plane feline in dozens of ways, so everyone gets the purr-fect gift By Tom Hindes Tiny Unicorn Complete this petite project in just seven steps By Lieve Roelants

Afternoon Carves

Laid-Back Lumberjack Spend your next camping trip making a character who loves wood as much as you do By Peter Jofs Bird in a Cage A few simple cuts turn a classic design into a showstopper By Daniel Breeding Simple Tomte No need to fret over eyes or hands on this beginner-friendly carve By John Overby Chubby Stylized Seal This nautical creature is all smiles—and once you carve him, you will be, too By James Miller Snowman Ornament This cute caricature will make you want to deck the halls all year long By Sara Barraclough Alaskan Fisherman Beat the heat with this beginner-friendly project By Nikki Reese

Weekend Projects

Feather Pendant Charm your favorite avian enthusiast with a piece of stunningly detailed jewelry By Giles Newman Matchbox Lake Scene Float into vacationland with this tiny (but oh-so-detailed) diorama By Steve Tomashek Carving a Human Figure Learn to add movement and personality to caricatures with just a few cuts By Dave Stetson Celtic Knife Use simple techniques to create an elaborate knotwork pattern By Bob Kozakiewicz Little Vampire Sink your teeth into this adorable carve By Alex Joiner

Online Exclusives

