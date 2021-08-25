Whittling 2021 Volume 7

Whittling, a special issue of Woodcarving Illustrated, includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is not a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Starter Guide
Basic Knife Cuts
Learn the four type of cuts to take on any future project
By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
Whittling Safety
Heed these simple rules to prevent injuries
By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
Knife Selection
Follow these tips when selecting a folding knife
By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
The Basics of Sharpening
Properly prepare your knife for safe and enjoyable whittling
By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
Comfortable Carving
Practice these simple stretches to enjoy carving for long periods of time
By Don Swartz
Teaching Kids to Whittle
Simple suggestions make it fun and easy
By Mindy Kinsey
“It Floats” Sailboat
Soap whittling offers smooth sailing and good, clean fun for beginners
By Janet Bolyard
Product Review: BeaverCraft Carving Kit for Beginners
Introduce someone you love to the craft with this all-in-one box of cheer
By James Miller
Simple Whittles
Avocado Pit Owl
Instead of ditching your food waste, why not turn it into a unique piece of jewelry?
By Anna Prikazchikova
Trick-or-Treater Caricature
Transform a basswood turning into an adorable work of art
By Lori Dickie
Balancing Birds
Defy gravity with this aerodynamic design
By Chris Lubkemann
Sitting Squirrel
Carve a cute backyard critter in just eight short steps
By Gene Messer
Flat-Plane Cat
Customize this flat-plane feline in dozens of ways, so everyone gets the purr-fect gift
By Tom Hindes
Tiny Unicorn
Complete this petite project in just seven steps
By Lieve Roelants
Afternoon Carves
Laid-Back Lumberjack
Spend your next camping trip making a character who loves wood as much as you do
By Peter Jofs
Bird in a Cage
A few simple cuts turn a classic design into a showstopper
By Daniel Breeding
Simple Tomte
No need to fret over eyes or hands on this beginner-friendly carve
By John Overby
Chubby Stylized Seal
This nautical creature is all smiles—and once you carve him, you will be, too
By James Miller
Snowman Ornament
This cute caricature will make you want to deck the halls all year long
By Sara Barraclough
Alaskan Fisherman
Beat the heat with this beginner-friendly project
By Nikki Reese
Weekend Projects
Feather Pendant
Charm your favorite avian enthusiast with a piece of stunningly detailed jewelry
By Giles Newman
Matchbox Lake Scene
Float into vacationland with this tiny (but oh-so-detailed) diorama
By Steve Tomashek
Carving a Human Figure
Learn to add movement and personality to caricatures with just a few cuts
By Dave Stetson
Celtic Knife
Use simple techniques to create an elaborate knotwork pattern
By Bob Kozakiewicz
Little Vampire
Sink your teeth into this adorable carve
By Alex Joiner
Online Exclusives
