Woodworking Club Reopenings

Get back to making woodchips with clubs again
By Kelly Umenhofer
Since early 2020, woodworking groups have had to move their operations online or cancel them completely due to the pandemic. With COVID-19 state restrictions being lifted, many groups began to meet again in person. Here’s a list of clubs and groups that have since reopened their workshops and resumed in-person meetings. Let’s get back to carving with each other!
Evans Senior Center (Grove City, Ohio)
The Evans Senior Center reopened on July 6th. Wood carving is among the various creative arts activities offered and taught by a carving professional. Classes are Tuesdays from 9am-3pm. Register for the class at grovecityohio.gov or call 614-277-1060.
Northeastern Woodworkers Association (NWA) (Albany, N.Y.)
The NWA shop on Railroad Avenue reopened on April 1st for limited activities. The group sizes are limited to a maximum of 10 members. Masks and social distancing are required at each meeting. For more information on how to join the club and attend upcoming meetings, go to woodworker.org.
Pike’s Peak Whittlers (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
The Pike’s Peak Whittlers resumed their monthly meetings on the second Saturday beginning on Saturday, May 8th from 9am-12pm for members. The club also meets informally for members and nonmembers every Wednesday from 9am-1130am. For more information on the club and meetings, visit pikespeakwhittlers.com.
Sun City West Woodworking Club (Sun City West, Ariz.)
The Sun City West Woodworking (SCW) Club reopened their shop on July 4th with limited hours. The shop is open from Monday to Friday from 8am-4pm (two shifts of 4-hour sessions per day). Each session is limited to 30 members (not including instructors). No advance signup required for members. All members required to wipe down the equipment after each session. Masks not required but are recommended (masks available for members at shop). Visit scwwoodshop.com to find out more information about club memberships and meetings.
Tharp Carving Studio (Berkeley, Calif.)
The Tharp Carving Studio reopened with modified shop policies. Each carving station are six feet apart and tools are wiped down after each carving session. Masks are required. Carvers can make appointments for class sessions such as Introduction to Woodcarving and Intermediate Woodcarving and Sculpture. Appointments also available for morning and afternoon Saturday open studio sessions. For more information about the studio meetings, visit tharpcarvingstudio.com.
Tri-Cities Woodcarvers (Kennewick, Wash.)
The Tri-Cities Woodcarvers resumed their carving sessions every Thursday from 130pm-330pm at the Pasco Community Center. For more information on group meetings and membership, email dlbarg53@gmail.com or call 509-430-3778.
West Wisconsin Wood Carving Guild (Stevens Point, Wis.)
The West Wisconsin Wood Carving Guild has resumed club carving sessions with the reopening of the LE Phillips Senior Center and the Senior Center in Chippewa Falls. The group meets at the Phillips Senior Center on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month from 6pm-9pm. The Chippewa Falls Center meets every Thursday afternoon from 1pm-4pm. Those who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask. The club also teaches mini classes during some group meetings. For more information on the club meetings, visit wwwcg.org.
The Woodcarving Club of Sun City Center (Sun City Center, Fla.)
The Woodcarving Club of Sun City Center reopened their shop doors in June 2020 for members with modified policies. Club members are required to wear masks while in the clubroom. All stations limited to one person per workstation and situated six feet apart from other carvers. All tools and stations are disinfected. Nonmembers will be allowed to attend for sessions in the near future. For more information on club meetings and memberships, visit sites.google.com/site/sccwoodcarvers.
In addition to clubs reopening, woodworking organizations have also resumed in-person woodworking events. To see a list of upcoming events and shows, go to http://woodcarvingillustrated.com/calendar-of-events/.
