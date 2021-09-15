Woodworking Club Reopenings

The Woodcarving Club of Sun City Center (Sun City Center, Fla.)

The Woodcarving Club of Sun City Center reopened their shop doors in June 2020 for members with modified policies. Club members are required to wear masks while in the clubroom. All stations limited to one person per workstation and situated six feet apart from other carvers. All tools and stations are disinfected. Nonmembers will be allowed to attend for sessions in the near future. For more information on club meetings and memberships, visit sites.google.com/site/sccwoodcarvers.

In addition to clubs reopening, woodworking organizations have also resumed in-person woodworking events. To see a list of upcoming events and shows, go to http://woodcarvingillustrated.com/calendar-of-events/.