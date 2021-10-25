Watchful Santa Ornament

Adding Details Use the knife and the 9/32″ (7mm) #11 veiner to shape the hat. Then, using the 5/32″ (4mm) #11 veiner, create the basic flow of the fur. Note: It might be helpful to draw the lines for the fur before carving. For added depth, make small, random marks to the fur trim with the 5/64″ (2mm) #11 veiner. Round off the bell with the knife and redraw the bell details. Then detail the bell with the 1/8″ (3mm) 35° V-tool. To create the two holes on the bottom of the bell, use a 1/6″ (4mm) micro gouge. Block out the eyebrows with the 1/8″ (3mm) 35° V-tool and use the 5/64″ (2mm) #11 veiner to texture them. Detail the eyes with the knife, and then use a 1/8″ (3mm) #11 veiner on the left eye for both eyelids. On the right eye, use the 5/64″ (2mm) #11 veiner for both eyelids. Shape the left side of the nose with the 9/32″ (7mm) #11 veiner, and then use a 3/64″ (1mm) #11 veiner to create depth and shadow on the right side of the nose. Round the cheeks and nose with the knife. Use the same tool to make a three-corner cut for the mouth. Set in the bottom lip with the 5/64″ (2mm) #11 veiner. Remember, the mouth and lip will be slanted toward the right side of the face. Add texture to the mustache with the 9/32″ (7mm) #11 veiner on the left side and the 5/32″ (4mm) #11 veiner on the right. Come back with the 5/64″ (2mm) #11 veiner on the bottom of the mustache to break it up a little. Use a 5/8″ (16mm) #5 gouge to add shape and a little texture to the beard. I kept the mustache and beard simple, but you can add more detail, if desired. To add the holly leaf and berries to the beard, use the 5/8″ (16mm) #5 gouge to reduce this area to a thickness of about 1/4″ (6mm). Be careful here, as the wood can easily break. Use the pencil to mark the holly leaf and berries. Drill a few starter holes in the holly leaf with a 1/8″ (3mm)-dia. bit. Then, using the tip of a detail knife, carefully carve the negative space, as noted on the pattern, to create the holly leaf. Because you will have to work against the grain in a very tight area of thin wood, go carefully. Use the 1/6″ (4mm) micro gouge to relieve the holly berries. Make a starter hole in the top of the hat near the center; I used an awl. Insert a small brass screw eye into the hole with a drop of cyanoacrylate (CA) glue. Let dry. Then hold onto the hook while painting.