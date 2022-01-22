Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2022, Issue #98

The Spring 2022 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue

Features

Product Review: Jonaker Hatchet

This lightweight roughing hatchet is ideal for carvers on the go By Luke Voytas Product Review: Tibro Axe

Use this classic carpenter’s axe for anything—from building a house to shaping a spoon

By Luke Voytas Knots and All Sophie Sellu’s practical sculpture celebrates natural shapes and quirky grain patterns By Kaylee Schofield

Patterns

Chip Carved Celtic Knot Elevate an array of objects with this twisting, turning design By Marty Leenhouts Cluster of Columbines Woodburn a lovely flower composition on a live-edge slab By Shannon Mahoney The Farmer Pay homage to the good old days with this advanced caricature By Myron Compton Bittersweet Conversation Hearts

These super-easy shapes are a breeze to carve and color By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated

Projects

Hammerin’ Hank This cartoon handyman is great practice for incorporating carved add-ons

By Kevin Applegate Dog and Butterfly With big eyes and simplified features, this cute canine is a beginner carver’s dream By Parn Aniwat Man in the Moon Make a serene relief that evokes the night sky By Mary May Bucktooth Bird

Sweeping cuts and subtle details give this silly bird plenty of sass By Bruce Ankeny Carving a Jam Knife

Fancy up your morning toast routine with a super-sleek wooden spreader By John Welch Love Bug Craft wire, movable parts, and splashes of paint bring this cute caricature to life By Betty Padden Gnome with Balloons

This vivid character has a fun accessory in tow By Miroslaw Czeladka Boisterous Bunny

Power carve a charming mammal made of green wood By Edgar Shrum Greenman Pendant Add a touch of earthy elegance to your jewelry collection with this statement piece By Igor Hršak Super-Simple Unicorn

Bring this fantastical animal to life in one sitting using just a knife By James Ray Miller Valentine’s Day Monster This cute, customizable grump will melt your heart By Gerard Canavan Fish Fin Measuring Spoon

You’ll flip for this one-of-a-kind kitchen utensil By Emilie Rigby

Techniques

Carving a Golf Ball Caricature Learn to whittle stylized faces while clearing out your stash of spare golf balls By Sara Barraclough Stylized Koi Fish

Neodymium magnets, colored resin, and rich mahogany make for a Zen piece that’ll stop viewers in their tracks By Daniel Caplinger

Online Exclusives

Bonus Project Carve a house for Bruce Ankeny’s toothy caricature robin.

Click Here for Birdhouse Project

Extra Patterns Make two additional conversation hearts just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Free Videos If you enjoyed our feature on Sophie Sellu, check out behind-the-scenes footage of her process.

Click Here for Behind-the-Scenes Footage