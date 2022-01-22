Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2022, Issue #98

The Spring 2022 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
In This Issue
Features
Product Review: Jonaker Hatchet
This lightweight roughing hatchet is ideal for carvers on the go
By Luke Voytas
Product Review: Tibro Axe
Use this classic carpenter’s axe for anything—from building a house to shaping a spoon
By Luke Voytas
Knots and All
Sophie Sellu’s practical sculpture celebrates natural shapes and quirky grain patterns
By Kaylee Schofield
Patterns
Chip Carved Celtic Knot
Elevate an array of objects with this twisting, turning design
By Marty Leenhouts
Cluster of Columbines
Woodburn a lovely flower composition on a live-edge slab
By Shannon Mahoney
The Farmer
Pay homage to the good old days with this advanced caricature
By Myron Compton
Bittersweet Conversation Hearts
These super-easy shapes are a breeze to carve and color
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
Projects
Hammerin’ Hank
This cartoon handyman is great practice for incorporating carved add-ons
By Kevin Applegate
Dog and Butterfly
With big eyes and simplified features, this cute canine is a beginner carver’s dream
By Parn Aniwat
Man in the Moon
Make a serene relief that evokes the night sky
By Mary May
Bucktooth Bird
Sweeping cuts and subtle details give this silly bird plenty of sass
By Bruce Ankeny
Carving a Jam Knife
Fancy up your morning toast routine with a super-sleek wooden spreader
By John Welch
Love Bug
Craft wire, movable parts, and splashes of paint bring this cute caricature to life
By Betty Padden
Gnome with Balloons
This vivid character has a fun accessory in tow
By Miroslaw Czeladka
Boisterous Bunny
Power carve a charming mammal made of green wood
By Edgar Shrum
Greenman Pendant
Add a touch of earthy elegance to your jewelry collection with this statement piece
By Igor Hršak
Super-Simple Unicorn
Bring this fantastical animal to life in one sitting using just a knife
By James Ray Miller
Valentine’s Day Monster
This cute, customizable grump will melt your heart
By Gerard Canavan
Fish Fin Measuring Spoon
You’ll flip for this one-of-a-kind kitchen utensil
By Emilie Rigby
Techniques
Carving a Golf Ball Caricature
Learn to whittle stylized faces while clearing out your stash of spare golf balls
By Sara Barraclough
Stylized Koi Fish
Neodymium magnets, colored resin, and rich mahogany make for a Zen piece that’ll stop viewers in their tracks
By Daniel Caplinger
Online Exclusives
Bonus Project Carve a house for Bruce Ankeny’s toothy caricature robin.Click Here for Birdhouse Project
Extra Patterns Make two additional conversation hearts just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Free Videos If you enjoyed our feature on Sophie Sellu, check out behind-the-scenes footage of her process.Click Here for Behind-the-Scenes Footage
