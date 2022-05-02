Tiny Carved Gnome Stumps and Logs

Carving For the log, round the sides and corners with the knife. Draw the holes with a pencil and then add stop cuts along the lines. Carefully carve toward the stop cuts at an angle from the inside of the holes, and then smooth the edges created along the lines with the tip of the knife. Use a 1/4” (6mm) 60° V-tool to carve the texture lines for the bark. For the stump, first shape the block into a cylinder by removing hard corners on each vertical side. Then taper the slope of the sides of the block to make the top smaller than the base, referring to the pattern. Follow the same process as above to carve the holes, opening toward the bottom of the stump, and use the same V-tool to create the bark texture lines.