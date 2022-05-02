Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2022, Issue #99

The Summer 2022 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Scroll down for a sneak peek!
Purchase the Issue Magazine Subscription
In This Issue
Features
|
Schaaf’s New Tool Sets
Take your pick from three sets of hard-working hand tools that really hold an edge
By Lora S. Irish and Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
|
Razaire Mini X60 Smoke Extractor
Unit keeps your lungs safe and your pyrography workspace clear of smoke
By Michele Parsons
|
Lifelong Student
From BAND-AID®s to the CCA, caricature carver Dwayne Gosnell reflects on his carving journey
By Hannah Carroll
Techniques
|
Carving a Flat-Plane Character
This Nordic-inspired piece is a study in creating dynamism with a single knife
By Charles Banks
|
Magnolia Blossoms
Learn to create realism and drama in this deep relief carving
By Rosanna Coyne
Projects
|
Carving a Common Kingfisher
Create the base for this bird with a real twig
By Wouter de Bruijn
|
Tiny Carved Gnomes
Complete this simple, customizable figure in one sitting—and then make a whole army of them!
By David Young
|
Happy-Go-Lucky Turtle
Roll into summer with this little reptile
By Ken Kuhar
|
Carving a Flower Barrette
This relief carved accent holds a lot of hair
By Ivan Govaerts
|
Five-Point Whimsey
Whittle a double star in just five working steps
By Garth Burgon
|
Stylized Whale
Carve this languid leviathan with just a few simple details
By Parn Aniwat
|
Classic Rosette Relief
Hone your carving skills on this traditional Tudor-style relief
By Lucy Fox
|
Mini Detective
Take a bite out of crime with this small but powerful carve
By Karen Scalin
|
Scuttling Crab
This sweet crustacean will make you want to don your flip-flops and retreat to the beach
By Evgeny Vilkov
|
Snorkeling Gnome
Channel beachy vibes with this vacation-ready caricature
By Matt Kincade
Patterns
|
Mr. Vacation
This advanced carve is a one-way trip to paradise
By Wayne Laramore
|
The Dynamic Trio
Woodburn a charming farm scene using just one tip
By Don Stephenson
|
Old-World Plaque
Clean chip carved lines and a quilt-like pattern give the perfect balance of classic and modern
By Jan Jenson
Online Exclusives
Free Project Carve Wayne Laramore’s tourist a suitcase for his big trip.Click Here for Suitcase Instructions
Bonus Instructions Visit our website to learn how to carve woodsy add-ons for David Young’s tiny gnomes.Click Here for Log and Stump Instructions
Extra Feature See how carvers have transformed damaged trees into works of art.Click Here for Tree Carving Article
|
Get the Summer 2022 IssuePurchase the Issue
For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.Magazine Subscription
Plus! Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues.