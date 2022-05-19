Quick Whittles: 16 Caricature Projects to Carve in a Sitting

Quick Whittles by Sara Barraclough, $12.99 Buy The Book I am really excited to share this new group of projects with you! My hope is that there will be a takeaway for anyone and everyone to help build and expand their skills and ideas. I have always loved the cartoonish or caricature style of art, which has carried into my preferred carving style. There is (in my opinion) a greater level of freedom in how much or how far you can stretch the expressions and “silliness” of the subject. This book is geared toward helping you become familiar with conveying expression and adding extra elements to your carving. These projects are intended to be stepping-stones, to help build an arsenal of sorts that you can apply to future carves and projects. I wanted to provide a variety of different styles for eyes and mouths in these projects, and also convey a twist or new way of approaching ordinary subjects. With all of that said, below is a sneak peek into the projects in my book! If you would like to try a free sample project, visit the Fox Chapel Publishing blog for the step-by-step ladybug wheelie wood carving project and free pattern!