Whittling an Eagle Head

Carving Taper the beak back to the line. Remove some wood from the lower part of the beak. Then remove the sharp corners from the neck and back of the head. Draw the eyebrow with a pencil. Carve a V-shape groove on the line, using the carving knife or a V-tool. Remove wood from under the eye and next to the beak. Then remove a sliver of wood from the top corner of the beak to separate it from the rest of the head. Make a stop cut around the eye. Carve up to the stop cut to separate the eye from the head, and then use the knife to round the eye. Carve the nostril hole. Make a stop cut along the top beak and shave down the lower jaw. Add the feather texture; I use a 1/4″ (6mm) #9 gouge, but you can use the carving knife. Undercut the bottom of the neck slightly and carve notches at the ends of the feathers. Deepen the feather texture with the carving knife or V-tool.