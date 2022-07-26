Handcarved Christmas: 40 Beginner-Friendly Projects for Santa, Ornaments, Angels, & More!

by July 26, 2022

Handcarved Christmas from The Best of Woodcarving Illustrated Magazine, $19.99

It’s never too early to start carving gifts for the holidays!

This newly updated compilation carving book is packed with 40 classic, heartwarming projects from the archives of Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.

  • 40 holiday carving projects, each a favorite from the archives of Woodcarving Illustrated, and with a variety of skill levels for beginner, intermediate, and expert carvers
  • Step-by-step instructions, coordinating color photography, insightful tips, and more
  • Ready-to-use patterns and festive projects including tree toppers, a candy dish, Christmas ornaments, Santa figurines, earrings, pencils, and more
  • Contributions by today’s leading carving experts, including Shawn Cipa, Deborah Call, Don Dearolf, Janet Bolyard, Robert Biermann, Vicki Bishop, and others
  • Updated edition features new projects from recent issues of Woodcarving Illustrated

What You Can Learn Inside Handcarved Christmas

How to Use Wood Bleach

Santa with Cardinal, Page 83

 How to Carve Intaglio Style

Santa Collector’s Plate, Page 97

 How to Create Pierced Relief 

Old World Santa, Page 52

 How to Make an Adjustable Carving

Playful Chris-Moose, Page 16

How to Use Mass-Production Techniques

Star, Page 24

How to Add Texture with a Woodburner

Power Carved Dove, Page 37

 How to Weight a Carving

Santa Collector’s Plate, Page 97

 

