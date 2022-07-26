Handcarved Christmas: 40 Beginner-Friendly Projects for Santa, Ornaments, Angels, & More!
It’s never too early to start carving gifts for the holidays!
|This newly updated compilation carving book is packed with 40 classic, heartwarming projects from the archives of Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.
- 40 holiday carving projects, each a favorite from the archives of Woodcarving Illustrated, and with a variety of skill levels for beginner, intermediate, and expert carvers
- Step-by-step instructions, coordinating color photography, insightful tips, and more
- Ready-to-use patterns and festive projects including tree toppers, a candy dish, Christmas ornaments, Santa figurines, earrings, pencils, and more
- Contributions by today’s leading carving experts, including Shawn Cipa, Deborah Call, Don Dearolf, Janet Bolyard, Robert Biermann, Vicki Bishop, and others
- Updated edition features new projects from recent issues of Woodcarving Illustrated
What You Can Learn Inside Handcarved Christmas
|How to Use Wood Bleach
Santa with Cardinal, Page 83
|How to Carve Intaglio Style
Santa Collector’s Plate, Page 97
|How to Create Pierced Relief
Old World Santa, Page 52
|How to Make an Adjustable Carving
Playful Chris-Moose, Page 16
How to Use Mass-Production Techniques
Star, Page 24
|How to Add Texture with a Woodburner
Power Carved Dove, Page 37
|How to Weight a Carving
Santa Collector’s Plate, Page 97
