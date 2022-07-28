Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2022, Issue #100

The Fall 2022 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue

Features

Carved 100th Issue Quilt See what readers did with a single 4″ square! By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated Carving Community Roundup Check out this list of prominent groups who promote woodcarving By Hannah Carroll 100 Tips from the Last 25 Years Consult these timeless tidbits from the WCI archives By Kaylee Schofield

Techniques

Wood-and-Resin Floating Leaf Combine relief carving, epoxy, and paint for a winning tribute to the season By D.L. Miller One Block, 64 Faces Rotating facial features let you create a whole cast of characters in a single blank Designed by Joe You Written by Gary Fenton

Carving Pumpkin Heads Transform a simple egg blank into hundreds of different expressions By Jim Hiser

Projects

Gunslinger McCoy This cowboy in motion has one mean stare By Chris Hammack Cottage Incense Burner This cozy house sports whimsical colors and a working chimney By John Housefield Ivy Leaf Sugar Spoon Dial up your breakfast routine with this little carved showstopper By Saskia De Jager Hanging Caricature Bat This fanged friend is cute enough to display all year By Richard Embling Laid-Back Guy This flat-plane piece is perfect practice for removing wood with confidence By Charles Banks Bridge Troll Impress your friends with a charming fairy-tale grump By Nikki Reese Chip Carved Box Store little treasures in this nature-inspired keepsake By Tatiana Baldina

Patterns

Easy Candy Corn Enjoy a beginner-friendly “sweet” that won’t worry your dentist By Bob Kozakiewicz Chip Carved Candle Dish Adorn a simple vessel with repeating symbols of fall By Charlene Lynum Whittle a Magic Wand This spellbinding (and simple) project is perfect for fantasy lovers By James Ray Miller Carved S’more This classic campfire treat will melt your heart By Kevin Johnson Mallard in Flight Heed the call of the wild in a colorful woodburned portrait By Lora S. Irish

Web Extras

Free Project Combine two holidays in one caricature with Russell Scott‘s Halloween Santa.

Bonus Gallery Get a behind-the-scenes look at the WCI team’s carving session with Jim and Joan Hiser!

