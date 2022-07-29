Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2022, Issue #100

The Fall 2022 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

In This Issue

Features

  Carved 100th Issue Quilt

See what readers did with a single 4″ square!

By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated 
 

Carving Community Roundup

Check out this list of prominent groups who promote woodcarving 

By Hannah Carroll
  100 Tips from the Last 25 Years

Consult these timeless tidbits from the WCI archives

By Kaylee Schofield

Techniques

Wood-and-Resin Floating Leaf

Combine relief carving, epoxy, and paint for a winning tribute to the season

By D.L. Miller
One Block, 64 Faces

Rotating facial features let you create a whole cast of characters in a single blank

Designed by Joe You

Written by Gary Fenton
Carving Pumpkin Heads

Transform a simple egg blank into hundreds of different expressions

By Jim Hiser

Projects

  Gunslinger McCoy

This cowboy in motion has one mean stare

By Chris Hammack
  Cottage Incense Burner

This cozy house sports whimsical colors and a working chimney 

By John Housefield 
  Ivy Leaf Sugar Spoon

Dial up your breakfast routine with this little carved showstopper

By Saskia De Jager
  Hanging Caricature Bat

This fanged friend is cute enough to display all year

By Richard Embling
  Laid-Back Guy

This flat-plane piece is perfect practice for removing wood with confidence

By Charles Banks
  Bridge Troll 

Impress your friends with a charming fairy-tale grump

By Nikki Reese
  Chip Carved Box

Store little treasures in this nature-inspired keepsake

By Tatiana Baldina

Patterns

Easy Candy Corn

Enjoy a beginner-friendly “sweet” that won’t worry your dentist

By Bob Kozakiewicz
  Chip Carved Candle Dish

Adorn a simple vessel with repeating symbols of fall

By Charlene Lynum
  Whittle a Magic Wand

This spellbinding (and simple) project is perfect for fantasy lovers

By James Ray Miller
  Carved S’more

This classic campfire treat will melt your heart

By Kevin Johnson
  Mallard in Flight

Heed the call of the wild in a colorful woodburned portrait

By Lora S. Irish 

