Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2022, Issue #100

In This Issue
Features
|Carved 100th Issue Quilt
See what readers did with a single 4″ square!
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
Carving Community Roundup
Check out this list of prominent groups who promote woodcarving
By Hannah Carroll
|100 Tips from the Last 25 Years
Consult these timeless tidbits from the WCI archives
By Kaylee Schofield
Techniques
Wood-and-Resin Floating Leaf
Combine relief carving, epoxy, and paint for a winning tribute to the season
By D.L. Miller
|One Block, 64 Faces
Rotating facial features let you create a whole cast of characters in a single blank
Designed by Joe You
Written by Gary Fenton
|Carving Pumpkin Heads
Transform a simple egg blank into hundreds of different expressions
By Jim Hiser
Projects
|Gunslinger McCoy
This cowboy in motion has one mean stare
By Chris Hammack
|Cottage Incense Burner
This cozy house sports whimsical colors and a working chimney
By John Housefield
|Ivy Leaf Sugar Spoon
Dial up your breakfast routine with this little carved showstopper
By Saskia De Jager
|Hanging Caricature Bat
This fanged friend is cute enough to display all year
By Richard Embling
|Laid-Back Guy
This flat-plane piece is perfect practice for removing wood with confidence
By Charles Banks
|Bridge Troll
Impress your friends with a charming fairy-tale grump
By Nikki Reese
|Chip Carved Box
Store little treasures in this nature-inspired keepsake
By Tatiana Baldina
Patterns
|Easy Candy Corn
Enjoy a beginner-friendly “sweet” that won’t worry your dentist
By Bob Kozakiewicz
|Chip Carved Candle Dish
Adorn a simple vessel with repeating symbols of fall
By Charlene Lynum
|Whittle a Magic Wand
This spellbinding (and simple) project is perfect for fantasy lovers
By James Ray Miller
|Carved S’more
This classic campfire treat will melt your heart
By Kevin Johnson
|Mallard in Flight
Heed the call of the wild in a colorful woodburned portrait
By Lora S. Irish
Web Extras
