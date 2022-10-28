Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2022, Issue #101

Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2022, Issue #101

The Winter 2022 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue

Features

Holiday Shopping Guide

Virtual classes make a great gift for carvers at any skill level

By Kaylee Schofield

Hiding in Plain Sight

Thomas Dambo creates gargantuan trolls from pallets and scrap wood

By Hannah Carroll

Techniques

Power Carved Snowman

Build this smiling creature using just a few raw materials

By Edgar Shrum

A Trio of Woodland Ornaments

With a little burning and low relief carving, you can turn craft store rounds into works of art

By Michele Parsons

Projects

Kindly Santa Ornament

Practice carving curls and hair texture with this rosy-cheeked caricature 

By Tony Harris and Bob Kozakiewicz

Flat-Plane Winter Bird

Celebrate the understated beauty of the female cardinal with one knife and a little paint

By James Ray Miller

Smiling Star Tree Topper

“Light” this year’s tree by adding a beaming caricature on top 

By Richard Embling

Cookie Thief Santa

Enjoy a snack break with this off-duty St. Nick  

By Bruce Ankeny

Carving an Atlantic Puffin

Create a stylized showstopper in just eight steps 

By Wouter de Bruijn

Christmas Gnomes

Carve these beginner-friendly guys with just three little tools 

By David Young

Folk Art Polar Bear

Peaceful features combine with dramatic textures in a must-have winter carve 

By Dave Francis

Winter Cottage in Cottonwood Bark

This cozy woodland hideaway is a perfect introduction to bark carving 

By Kathy Overcash

Gnomes in Pajamas

Catch this pair of sleepy characters before they vanish for their winter nap! 

By Nikki Reese

Floppy Hat Santa Ornament

Same Santa, new duds—this easy carve is a recipe for success

By Bob Kozakiewicz

Patterns

Holly Berry Earrings

Carve a pair of festive baubles—for your ears! 

By Akane

Chip Carved Bottle Holder

Impress dinner guests with a gravity-defying piece

By Marty Leenhouts

Chip Carved Mitten Ornaments

Mimic the look of knitwear with a pair of carved “accessories” for the tree 

By Charlene Lynum

Snowman Relief Ornament

Create a clever holiday tableau using scrap wood and wire

By Betty Padden

Web Extras

Free Project  Want more chip carving projects? Check out Tom Noller’s collection of snowflake ornaments on our website.

Click Here for Snowflake Ornaments

Bonus Carve  Carve some whimisical trees to go with Dave Francis’ Folk Art Polar Bear (page 64). 

Click Here for Folk Art Trees

Extra Feature  See how veteran Scott Harrison transformed an old carousel into a memorable attraction. 

Click Here for Carousel of Happiness
 

