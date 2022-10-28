Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2022, Issue #101

The Winter 2022 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
In This Issue
Features
Holiday Shopping Guide
Virtual classes make a great gift for carvers at any skill level
By Kaylee Schofield
Hiding in Plain Sight
Thomas Dambo creates gargantuan trolls from pallets and scrap wood
By Hannah Carroll
Techniques
Power Carved Snowman
Build this smiling creature using just a few raw materials
By Edgar Shrum
A Trio of Woodland Ornaments
With a little burning and low relief carving, you can turn craft store rounds into works of art
By Michele Parsons
Projects
Kindly Santa Ornament
Practice carving curls and hair texture with this rosy-cheeked caricature
By Tony Harris and Bob Kozakiewicz
Flat-Plane Winter Bird
Celebrate the understated beauty of the female cardinal with one knife and a little paint
By James Ray Miller
Smiling Star Tree Topper
“Light” this year’s tree by adding a beaming caricature on top
By Richard Embling
Cookie Thief Santa
Enjoy a snack break with this off-duty St. Nick
By Bruce Ankeny
Carving an Atlantic Puffin
Create a stylized showstopper in just eight steps
By Wouter de Bruijn
Christmas Gnomes
Carve these beginner-friendly guys with just three little tools
By David Young
Folk Art Polar Bear
Peaceful features combine with dramatic textures in a must-have winter carve
By Dave Francis
Winter Cottage in Cottonwood Bark
This cozy woodland hideaway is a perfect introduction to bark carving
By Kathy Overcash
Gnomes in Pajamas
Catch this pair of sleepy characters before they vanish for their winter nap!
By Nikki Reese
Floppy Hat Santa Ornament
Same Santa, new duds—this easy carve is a recipe for success
By Bob Kozakiewicz
Patterns
Holly Berry Earrings
Carve a pair of festive baubles—for your ears!
By Akane
Chip Carved Bottle Holder
Impress dinner guests with a gravity-defying piece
By Marty Leenhouts
Chip Carved Mitten Ornaments
Mimic the look of knitwear with a pair of carved “accessories” for the tree
By Charlene Lynum
Snowman Relief Ornament
Create a clever holiday tableau using scrap wood and wire
By Betty Padden
Web Extras
Plus! Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues.