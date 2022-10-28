Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2022, Issue #101

The Winter 2022 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue

Features

Holiday Shopping Guide Virtual classes make a great gift for carvers at any skill level By Kaylee Schofield Hiding in Plain Sight Thomas Dambo creates gargantuan trolls from pallets and scrap wood By Hannah Carroll

Techniques

Power Carved Snowman Build this smiling creature using just a few raw materials By Edgar Shrum A Trio of Woodland Ornaments With a little burning and low relief carving, you can turn craft store rounds into works of art By Michele Parsons

Projects

Kindly Santa Ornament Practice carving curls and hair texture with this rosy-cheeked caricature By Tony Harris and Bob Kozakiewicz Flat-Plane Winter Bird Celebrate the understated beauty of the female cardinal with one knife and a little paint By James Ray Miller Smiling Star Tree Topper “Light” this year’s tree by adding a beaming caricature on top By Richard Embling Cookie Thief Santa Enjoy a snack break with this off-duty St. Nick By Bruce Ankeny Carving an Atlantic Puffin Create a stylized showstopper in just eight steps By Wouter de Bruijn Christmas Gnomes Carve these beginner-friendly guys with just three little tools By David Young Folk Art Polar Bear Peaceful features combine with dramatic textures in a must-have winter carve By Dave Francis Winter Cottage in Cottonwood Bark This cozy woodland hideaway is a perfect introduction to bark carving By Kathy Overcash Gnomes in Pajamas Catch this pair of sleepy characters before they vanish for their winter nap! By Nikki Reese Floppy Hat Santa Ornament Same Santa, new duds—this easy carve is a recipe for success By Bob Kozakiewicz

Patterns

Holly Berry Earrings Carve a pair of festive baubles—for your ears! By Akane Chip Carved Bottle Holder Impress dinner guests with a gravity-defying piece By Marty Leenhouts Chip Carved Mitten Ornaments Mimic the look of knitwear with a pair of carved “accessories” for the tree By Charlene Lynum Snowman Relief Ornament Create a clever holiday tableau using scrap wood and wire By Betty Padden

Web Extras

