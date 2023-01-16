Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2023, Issue #102

Current Issue

Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2023, Issue #102

by January 16, 2023

The Spring 2023 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

Purchase the Issue  Print Magazine Subscription Digital Magazine Subscription

In This Issue

Features

Everyday Generosity

Aspen Golann’s love for traditional furniture craft blossomed into a project with legs 

By Kaylee Schofield

Fail-Safe Spoon Carving Tips

Follow these wisdoms to create a safe, rewarding, and personalized carving practice 

By Emmet Van Driesche

Projects

Carving a Bluebird

Hone your power-carving skills on this springtime songbird 

By Randy Conner

Egg Mouse

Transform a basswood turning into a cute little critter

By Steve Kulp

Winged Chain Links

This twist on a carved classic will set your heart aflutter

By Lieve Roelants

Caricature Biker Dude Magnets

Experiment with different personalities on this rough-and-tumble crew 

By Don Worley

Bearly Fits

Create a comical bear and tree from a single piece of wood 

By Dwayne Gosnell

Little Duck

Whittle a feathered friend in just six steps 

By Roxana Cristean 

Woodburned Bunny

A watchful rabbit stars in this lifelike pyro portrait

By Melanie Layne Hylton

Fairy House

Build and paint a whimsical home that opens and shuts 

By Betty Padden

Sun and Moon

Use inlay techniques to make a reversible pendant

By Igor Hršak

Woodland Gnome Ornament

Try your hand at texturing and detailing without having to carve the whole body

By Nikki Reese

Patterns

Granny’s in the Garden

This caricature shows how to make an impression using the art of opposites

By Floyd Rhadigan

Carved Easter Eggs

Easy, cute, and colorful, these starter projects are a great intro to shaping and detailing

By David Young

Pencil Holder

Store assorted office supplies in a classy chip carved container 

By Marty Leenhouts

Cartoon Elephants

Carve a circus of easy pachyderms in under 30 minutes

By Pete Zanauskas

Techniques

Wood Spirit Birdhouse

This practical piece adds humor to any backyard or pollinator sanctuary 

By Chris Hill

Woodland Scene in Relief

Learn to achieve maximum depth with a tableau full of shadows and textures 

By Randall Stoner

Web Extras

Extra Feature  Visit our website to learn the history of lovespoons.

Click Here for Lovespoons Feature
 

Get the Spring 2023 Issue

Purchase the Issue

For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.

Magazine Subscription
Plus! Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues.

Related posts:

Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2022, Issue #98 Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2022, Issue #99 Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2022, Issue #100 Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2022, Issue #101
Tags: / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / /
Author:

Comments are closed.