Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2023, Issue #102

In This Issue
Features
Everyday Generosity
Aspen Golann’s love for traditional furniture craft blossomed into a project with legs
By Kaylee Schofield
Fail-Safe Spoon Carving Tips
Follow these wisdoms to create a safe, rewarding, and personalized carving practice
By Emmet Van Driesche
Projects
Carving a Bluebird
Hone your power-carving skills on this springtime songbird
By Randy Conner
Egg Mouse
Transform a basswood turning into a cute little critter
By Steve Kulp
Winged Chain Links
This twist on a carved classic will set your heart aflutter
By Lieve Roelants
Caricature Biker Dude Magnets
Experiment with different personalities on this rough-and-tumble crew
By Don Worley
Bearly Fits
Create a comical bear and tree from a single piece of wood
By Dwayne Gosnell
Little Duck
Whittle a feathered friend in just six steps
By Roxana Cristean
Woodburned Bunny
A watchful rabbit stars in this lifelike pyro portrait
By Melanie Layne Hylton
Fairy House
Build and paint a whimsical home that opens and shuts
By Betty Padden
Sun and Moon
Use inlay techniques to make a reversible pendant
By Igor Hršak
Woodland Gnome Ornament
Try your hand at texturing and detailing without having to carve the whole body
By Nikki Reese
Patterns
Granny’s in the Garden
This caricature shows how to make an impression using the art of opposites
By Floyd Rhadigan
Carved Easter Eggs
Easy, cute, and colorful, these starter projects are a great intro to shaping and detailing
By David Young
Pencil Holder
Store assorted office supplies in a classy chip carved container
By Marty Leenhouts
Cartoon Elephants
Carve a circus of easy pachyderms in under 30 minutes
By Pete Zanauskas
Techniques
Wood Spirit Birdhouse
This practical piece adds humor to any backyard or pollinator sanctuary
By Chris Hill
Woodland Scene in Relief
Learn to achieve maximum depth with a tableau full of shadows and textures
By Randall Stoner
Web Extras
