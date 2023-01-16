Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2023, Issue #102

The Spring 2023 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue

Features

Everyday Generosity Aspen Golann’s love for traditional furniture craft blossomed into a project with legs By Kaylee Schofield Fail-Safe Spoon Carving Tips Follow these wisdoms to create a safe, rewarding, and personalized carving practice By Emmet Van Driesche

Projects

Carving a Bluebird Hone your power-carving skills on this springtime songbird By Randy Conner Egg Mouse Transform a basswood turning into a cute little critter By Steve Kulp Winged Chain Links This twist on a carved classic will set your heart aflutter By Lieve Roelants Caricature Biker Dude Magnets Experiment with different personalities on this rough-and-tumble crew By Don Worley Bearly Fits Create a comical bear and tree from a single piece of wood By Dwayne Gosnell Little Duck Whittle a feathered friend in just six steps By Roxana Cristean Woodburned Bunny A watchful rabbit stars in this lifelike pyro portrait By Melanie Layne Hylton Fairy House Build and paint a whimsical home that opens and shuts By Betty Padden Sun and Moon Use inlay techniques to make a reversible pendant By Igor Hršak Woodland Gnome Ornament Try your hand at texturing and detailing without having to carve the whole body By Nikki Reese

Patterns

Granny’s in the Garden This caricature shows how to make an impression using the art of opposites By Floyd Rhadigan Carved Easter Eggs Easy, cute, and colorful, these starter projects are a great intro to shaping and detailing By David Young Pencil Holder Store assorted office supplies in a classy chip carved container By Marty Leenhouts Cartoon Elephants Carve a circus of easy pachyderms in under 30 minutes By Pete Zanauskas

Techniques

Wood Spirit Birdhouse This practical piece adds humor to any backyard or pollinator sanctuary By Chris Hill Woodland Scene in Relief Learn to achieve maximum depth with a tableau full of shadows and textures By Randall Stoner

