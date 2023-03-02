Custom Paint Rack

Size this basic design to fit your workspace
By Steve Russell
Organize your paint collection with a rack made to suit your needs. This multilayered design with a clear front gets paint bottles up off the bench, moves them closer to eye level, and doesn’t take up much space. You can make it with scrap plywood and clear acrylic. If one rack isn’t big enough, make it larger or make a second rack. I made mine to allow for storage underneath, but you could make it flush on the bottom for a shorter rack. After your rack is built and your paints are organized, get to work on your next spring project like this realistic-looking bunny.
Making the Paint Rack
Cut the pieces as noted in the Materials List. I used a table saw. Use the drawings to mark the screw locations. Drill 1/16″ (2mm)-diameter pilot holes for the screws to keep the plywood from splitting. Countersink the holes in the acrylic so the screws sit flush with the surface. Sand all of the pieces so there are no sharp edges. Then, screw the pieces together.
Materials
• Plywood, 3/4″ (1.9cm) thick: sides,
• Plywood, 3/4″ (1.9cm) thick: shelf 1, 1 1/2″ x 28 1/2″ (3.8cm x 72.4cm)
• Plywood, 3/4″ (1.9cm) thick: shelf 2, 3 1/8″ x 28 1/2″ (7.9cm x 72.4cm)
• Plywood, 3/4″ (1.9cm) thick: shelf 3, 4 3/4″ x 28 1/2″ (12.1cm x 72.4cm)
• Plywood, 3/4″ (1.9cm) thick: shelf 4 , 6 3/8″ x 28 1/2″ (16.2cm x 72.4cm)
• Tempered hardboard or plywood, 1/4″ (6mm) thick: back 18 3/4″ x 28 1/2″ (47.6cm x 72.4cm)
• Drywall screws, #8: 3/4″ (1.9cm) long;
• Clear acrylic plastic, such as Plexiglas,
Tools
• Table saw
• Drill with bits: 1/16″ (2mm), countersink
• Screwdriver
Steve Russell is from Independence, Iowa. He took up carving about eight years ago. Steve has won numerous awards at both the local and national levels. He has held classes and workshops at his studio and with the Northeast Iowa Woodcarvers Club. Contact Steve at sjr1953@hotmail.com.
