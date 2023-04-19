Doug Linker Names His Top Woodcarving Books!

News / Product Reviews / Videos

Doug Linker Names His Top Woodcarving Books!

by April 19, 2023

In his latest Youtube video (link), carving teacher and Woodcarving Illustrated endorsee, Doug Linker pulled out his entire collection of woodcarving books and showed off his favorites. The 20 titles include many Fox Chapel Publications books plus a few rarities.

Scroll down for links to his top books from Fox Chapel!

20 Minute Whittling Projects Art & Technique of Scandinavian-Style Woodcarving Caricature Carving from Head to Toe
Carving Faces Workbook Carving Little Caricatures Carving the Human Face, Second Edition, Revised & Expanded
Hand Carving Snowmen and Santas Learn to Carve Gnomes, Trolls, and Mythical Creatures Whittle Little Folk
Whittling Country Folk, Revised Edition Whittling the Country Bear and His Friends Whittling the Old Sea Captain, Revised Edition

 

Get the Spring 2023 Issue

Purchase the Issue

For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.

Magazine Subscription
Plus! Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues.

Related posts:

Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2023, Issue #102 Book Review: Whittling in Your Free Time Whittling 2022 Volume 8 The Rule of Three
Tags: / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / /
Author:

Comments are closed.