Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2023, Issue #103

The Summer 2023 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

In This Issue

Patterns

Summer Harvest Bowl Share the season’s bounty with a stunning chip carved vessel By Marty Leenhouts Lighthouse In-the-Round Make a nautical novelty with a few pieces of basswood By Aaron and Andy Mayer Carving a Hot-Air Balloon Pay tribute to a legendary mode of transport with this vivid little project By Mehmet Berat Tas

Techniques

Honeybee Relief Channel those summer vibes in a sweet ode to backyard pollinators By Lucy Fox Painting a Power-Carved Bluebird Texturing, layering, blending: this realistic flier is all about the details By Randy Conner

Projects

Caricature Pirate Captain Peg legs are so last season—and it looks like this seafarer just got an upgrade By Dwayne Gosnell Carved Succulents Turn Instagram’s favorite plant into a wooden desk sitter using just one knife! By David Young Stylized Nuthatch Perch this dynamic bird on a real tree branch By Wouter de Bruijn Tic-Tac-Toe Build this classic game with some string and branches from your backyard By Frank and Lillian Egholm Whittled Turtle Transform a block of wood into a sea of woodchips in this cute project By Tom Hindes Kelly the Clown This colorful circus performer is sure to be the life of the party By Bob Kozakiewicz Four-Point Ribbon Create a classic whimsey in just a few steps By Garth Burgon Uncle Sam Chip Clip Carve a patriotic addition to your pantry By Mark Akers Simple Dinosaur Travel back to the Jurassic Period with a creature you can carve using just three tools By Parn Aniwat Shaving Brush Caricature Personalize your beard-care routine with a handcarved handle By Roger Beane

Features

Choosing Wood for Beginners New to carving? Never fear! Here are the best materials for the job By Jon Deck The Basics of Sharpening Properly prepare your knife for safe and enjoyable carving By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated The Right Bench Knife for You Looking for your first carving tool or a reliable upgrade? Check out these quality options By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated Teaching Kids to Carve Thinking about bringing a child into the fold? Here are some things to consider By Doug Stowe

Web Extras

Free Project Create two simple but stunning combs from Keoma McCaffrey.

More Project Downloads Discover additional projects and patterns in our How-To section.

