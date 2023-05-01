Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2023, Issue #103

The Summer 2023 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
In This Issue
Patterns
|
Summer Harvest Bowl
Share the season’s bounty with a stunning chip carved vessel
By Marty Leenhouts
|
Lighthouse In-the-Round
Make a nautical novelty with a few pieces of basswood
By Aaron and Andy Mayer
|
Carving a Hot-Air Balloon
Pay tribute to a legendary mode of transport with this vivid little project
By Mehmet Berat Tas
Techniques
|
Honeybee Relief
Channel those summer vibes in a sweet ode to backyard pollinators
By Lucy Fox
|
Painting a Power-Carved Bluebird
Texturing, layering, blending: this realistic flier is all about the details
By Randy Conner
Projects
|
Caricature Pirate Captain
Peg legs are so last season—and it looks like this seafarer just got an upgrade
By Dwayne Gosnell
|
Carved Succulents
Turn Instagram’s favorite plant into a wooden desk sitter using just one knife!
By David Young
|
Stylized Nuthatch
Perch this dynamic bird on a real tree branch
By Wouter de Bruijn
|
Tic-Tac-Toe
Build this classic game with some string and branches from your backyard
By Frank and Lillian Egholm
|
Whittled Turtle
Transform a block of wood into a sea of woodchips in this cute project
By Tom Hindes
|
Kelly the Clown
This colorful circus performer is sure to be the life of the party
By Bob Kozakiewicz
|
Four-Point Ribbon
Create a classic whimsey in just a few steps
By Garth Burgon
|
Uncle Sam Chip Clip
Carve a patriotic addition to your pantry
By Mark Akers
|
Simple Dinosaur
Travel back to the Jurassic Period with a creature you can carve using just three tools
By Parn Aniwat
|
Shaving Brush Caricature
Personalize your beard-care routine with a handcarved handle
By Roger Beane
Features
|
Choosing Wood for Beginners
New to carving? Never fear! Here are the best materials for the job
By Jon Deck
|
The Basics of Sharpening
Properly prepare your knife for safe and enjoyable carving
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
|
The Right Bench Knife for You
Looking for your first carving tool or a reliable upgrade? Check out these quality options
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
|
Teaching Kids to Carve
Thinking about bringing a child into the fold? Here are some things to consider
By Doug Stowe
Web Extras
Free Project Create two simple but stunning combs from Keoma McCaffrey.Click here for Simple Comb Project
More Project Downloads Discover additional projects and patterns in our How-To section.Click here for the How To section
|
