Cartoon Elephants

Bykelly Hours

Carve a circus of easy pachyderms in under 30 minutes

By Pete Zanauskas

This elephant is a simple, fun carve. I find these types of projects to be relaxing. They’re great for passing the time, and small enough to fit in your pocket as a stowaway on a camping or beach trip. I turned mine into ornaments and gave them away as gifts, but you could also turn them into a nice mobile or fan pull for a child’s room. Have fun and get creative! Before carving your first trunk, make some handmade sanding sticks to get into tight angles and hard-to-reach areas when sanding.

Getting Started

Transfer the pattern onto the wood with your method of choice. I traced it using a shop-made stencil; thin cardboard from a posterboard or cereal box works great. You could also use transfer paper and a pencil, or just sketch the design by hand. First, transfer the body pattern; then, trace around the ear pattern to transfer it to each elephant shape. Cut the shape using a band saw or scroll saw. Note: Always wear a carving glove and thumb guard. The below photo was taken without them to clearly show hand and tool positions.

  

Carving

Rough out the shape. Use a rough out knife and a gouge of choice to round the sharp edges. Clean up the space between the legs. Accentuate the curvature of the trunk, and then use the knife or a small V-tool to stop-cut the ear. Use a large gouge to cut up to the line, lowering the area along the edge of the ear to make the ear sit above the face and body. Remove material from the bottom section of the ear to give it a little definition. Then use the knife or V-tool to add details such as eyes, toenails, folds in the trunk, and a tail.

  

TIP: Elephants on Parade

To make several elephants at the same time, use a piece of wood thick enough so that after the rough shape is cut, you can slice it into multiple blanks

  

Painting and Finishing

Use a toothbrush to scrub the carving gently with a mixture of water and a mild cleaner, such as Dawn; let dry. Then paint the piece using acrylic paints; I thin mine heavily with water, as I prefer to let the woodgrain show through. Once dry, apply a coat of clear satin finish. Insert a screw eye into the top of the back, add wire or string for hanging, and display! You could also attach a magnet to the back.

Materials

• Basswood, 1/2″ (1.3cm) thick: 2 1/4″ x 3 1/2″ (5.7cm x 8.9cm)

• Pencil

• Transfer paper (optional)

• Mild cleaner and degreaser, such as Dawn

• Acrylic paints: assorted

• Finish, such as Deft: clear satin spray

• Screw eye

• Wire, ribbon, or string (for hanging)

• Magnet: small (optional)

• Glue: wood (optional)

Tools

• Band saw or scroll saw

• Knife: rough out

• Gouge of choice

• Small V-tool

• Paintbrushes: assorted

• Toothbrush
About the Author

Pete Zanauskas lives in Connecticut and has three daughters. A lover of the outdoors, Pete has been carving since 1995. Pete would like to thank his parents for their constant support, and for being his biggest fans. Find more of his work @thewhittla on Instagram.

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