Cartoon Elephants
Carve a circus of easy pachyderms in under 30 minutes
By Pete Zanauskas
This elephant is a simple, fun carve. I find these types of projects to be relaxing. They’re great for passing the time, and small enough to fit in your pocket as a stowaway on a camping or beach trip. I turned mine into ornaments and gave them away as gifts, but you could also turn them into a nice mobile or fan pull for a child’s room. Have fun and get creative! Before carving your first trunk, make some handmade sanding sticks to get into tight angles and hard-to-reach areas when sanding.
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TIP: Elephants on Parade
To make several elephants at the same time, use a piece of wood thick enough so that after the rough shape is cut, you can slice it into multiple blanks
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Materials
• Basswood, 1/2″ (1.3cm) thick: 2 1/4″ x 3 1/2″ (5.7cm x 8.9cm)
• Pencil
• Transfer paper (optional)
• Mild cleaner and degreaser, such as Dawn
• Acrylic paints: assorted
• Finish, such as Deft: clear satin spray
• Screw eye
• Wire, ribbon, or string (for hanging)
• Magnet: small (optional)
• Glue: wood (optional)
Tools
• Band saw or scroll saw
• Knife: rough out
• Gouge of choice
• Small V-tool
• Paintbrushes: assorted
• Toothbrush
|About the Author
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Pete Zanauskas lives in Connecticut and has three daughters. A lover of the outdoors, Pete has been carving since 1995. Pete would like to thank his parents for their constant support, and for being his biggest fans. Find more of his work @thewhittla on Instagram.
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