Cartoon Elephants

Carving Rough out the shape. Use a rough out knife and a gouge of choice to round the sharp edges. Clean up the space between the legs. Accentuate the curvature of the trunk, and then use the knife or a small V-tool to stop-cut the ear. Use a large gouge to cut up to the line, lowering the area along the edge of the ear to make the ear sit above the face and body. Remove material from the bottom section of the ear to give it a little definition. Then use the knife or V-tool to add details such as eyes, toenails, folds in the trunk, and a tail.