Shopmade Sanding Sticks

I carve nautical knots in hard woods, and it can be difficult to get a smooth finish on the inside of the knot. I attach different grits of sandpaper to craft sticks and tongue depressors to create my own sanding sticks. Start by cutting a strip of sandpaper twice the width and about 1″ (25mm) shorter than the length of the stick. Apply a generous coat of rubber cement or spray adhesive to both sides of the stick and the back of the sandpaper. Allow the adhesive to dry thoroughly, and then press the sandpaper to the stick; this dry-mount method makes a strong adhesive joint. Write the grit of the sandpaper on the exposed end

of the stick and start sanding. Once your sticks are made and ready to use, try them out on this adorable elephant project!

Make a set of sanding sticks in various grits to smooth the tight spots in any small carving.