A rotary carving bit designed to be used on an ordinary drill

By Bob Duncan

With the OrbiCut, you don’t need a high speed rotary tool. It’s designed to be used in an electric (corded) drill. Check out the video below to see it in action.

The smaller OrbiCut is available for $64.50 and the larger OrbiCut is available for $89.95 from Advanced Machinery, https://advanced-machinery.myshopify.com/