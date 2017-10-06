Come See Us at Artistry in Wood!

The staff of Woodcarving Illustrated magazine is packing bags and planning routes as we prepare for the event known in the carving world as “The Dayton Show.” Wait, you’re thinking — isn’t it a bit early for that? But no. Artistry in Wood, which is sponsored by the Dayton (Ohio) Carvers Guild, changed its dates and venue last year. The event will be held at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, Ohio, on Saturday, October 14, and Sunday, October 15. That’s this week!

The Woodcarving Illustrated booth will be a busy place — stop and visit! The magazine’s editor, Mindy Kinsey, and technical editor, Bob Duncan, will be on hand both days to meet readers and scout for new article ideas. You can also meet our sales team, Michele Sensenig and Ken Ebert.

We will be celebrating Woodcarving Illustrated magazine’s 20th anniversary with cake and special displays. You’ll be able to see projects from recent issues and books. We’ll be giving away free copies of Woodcarving Illustrated, Scroll Saw Woodworking & Crafts, and the Fox Books catalog. We’re also selling a variety of Fox Chapel Publishing’s popular coloring books.

We’re pleased to note that SIX Fox Chapel Publishing authors will be at the show. Get your books autographed, watch them carve, ask questions, and admire their work! Lori Dickie, the author of Quick & Cute Carving Projects, and Wayne and Jacob Fowler, the father-son duo who wrote Woodworker’s Pattern Book, will both be in the FCP booth. We’ll be happy to introduce you to Floyd Rhadigan, Judy Gale Roberts, Tom Hindes, and Bruce Nicholas, too. We’ll have copies of their books — plus other new titles — available for you to page through, and we’ve made arrangements with on-site vendors to make sure you can purchase your own copies.

This show is well known for its great demonstrations, and this year is no different. They will be held adjacent to our booth, so they’re easy to find. See the list below for details.

We look forward to seeing you at the show — please stop by and say hello!

Demonstration Schedule

Saturday

11am Butch Clark: Wood Habitat Noon Floyd Rhadigan: Caricature Carving 1pm Jim Hiser: Making a Clay Model 2pm Jim Shupert: Rehabbing Old Tools 3pm Judy Gale Roberts: Intro to Intarsia 4pm Scott Phillips: New Tools

Sunday

11am Terry Brasher: Carving an Eye Noon Wayne Barton: Chip Carving Design 1pm Mike Allen: Carving an Acanthus 2pm Dylan Goodson: Carving Realistic People 3pm Janet Cordell: Carving Realistic Animals

For more information on the show, visit the Dayton Carver’s Guild.