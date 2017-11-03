Custom Honing Board

This easy-to-make shop aid is a great way to keep your gouges and V-tools in tip-top shape

by Lora S. Irish

This article was first published in issue 35 of Woodcarving Illustrated.

With just a few minutes of work, you can create this honing board customized to sharpen your specific gouges and V-tools.

This honing board is small enough to include with your tool kit, yet large enough to allow extra space for new profiles as your tool collection grows.

Materials & Tools

Materials:

3 ⁄ 4 ” x 5″ x 5″ basswood

⁄ ” x 5″ x 5″ basswood Pencil

Red oxide rouge

Tools:

Metal ruler or T-square

Bench knife

Straight chisel

Gouges and V-tools to be honed on the board

About the Author

Lora S. Irish is a nationally known artist and author. Visit her digital pattern warehouse—www.carvingpatterns.com. The website features free patterns and patterns for purchase.

Discuss this material on the Woodcarving Illustrated forums.

Read more about techniques for beginners!