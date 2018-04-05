Big News for the Mystic Carvers Club

A carver’s club in Mystic, Conn., celebrates the Mayflower anniversary in style

Looking ahead to the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage in 2020, members of the Mystic Carvers Club of Mystic, Conn., have created a carving mosaic. The work of 30 people, the two-sided piece comprises relief scenes on the front, called The Pilgrims’ Odyssey, while the back is chip-carved with the Mayflower Compact (The Pilgrims’ Legacy). The frame represents the ship.

This display, along with two explanatory banners, was shown at Plymouth, Mass., and was extremely well-received by an audience of more than 600 people. It is currently located at the General Society of Mayflower Descendants House in Plymouth, where its travels to other sites will be coordinated.

For information about the Mystic Carvers, contact www.mysticcarvers.com. To learn more about upcoming

Mayflower anniversary, visit www.themayflowersociety.org.

• For more about what’s happening in the carving world, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated HERE.

• PLUS: Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues. Click here to subscribe to StropTalk, our e-mail newsletter.