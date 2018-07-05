Tools for Removing Wood Quickly

Automach CH-80

This large reciprocating carver is not just for fans of edged tools. With the ability to use huge gouges that are hit up to 12,000 times per minute, this tool tears through wood at an astonishing rate.

While it comes with the enormous deep gouge (2-5/32″ or 55mm wide), you can also purchase a bent flat chisel (2″ or 50mm wide), straight flat chisel (2″ or 50mm wide), a V-tool (1-9/16″ or 40mm wide), or a shallow gouge (1 3/4″ or 45mm wide).

A starter kit containing the CH-80 and the large deep gouge is available for $499.99 from Woodcraft (Woodcraft.com). The other edged add-ons are available for $54.99 each.