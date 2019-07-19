Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2019, Issue 88

The Fall 2019 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peak!

Features

Sunken Treasure A team hunts underwater for some very special wood By Kaylee Schofield Working with Sinker Wood Experts evaluate Blue Bayou cypress for various projects By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated Product Review: Dockyard Miniature Carving Tools The company’s popular gouges, chisels, and V-tools are now better than ever By Bob Duncan

Patterns

Autumn Jewelry Power carve a lovely array of wearable acorns and leaves By Keoma McCaffrey Chip-Carved Ball-Foot Box Layered leaf and wave designs evoke a breezy afternoon in the woods By Marty Leenhouts

Projects

Pickin’ & Grinnin’ Fur, grass, cloth, wood–try out a multitude of textures on this cheeky beaver By Bob Hershey Making a Mobius This eye-catching creation will make you want to do the twist By Tom Borecki Cat and Moon Pendant Practice hand carving hardwood with this friendly feline charm By Massimo Assumma Power Carving a Golden Retriever While away the dog days on this noble canine project By Lori Andrews Jack the Pumpkin You won’t need a fairy godmother to bring this gourd to life By Larry Green Old World Halloween Ornaments Carve a rustic jack-o’-lantern and not-so-creepy kitty By Jill Motovidlak Making a Mummy Use a micro tool to awaken this cheerful keeper of the crypt Mitch Cartledge Whittle a Wily Witch Pin No need for toil and trouble on this simple flat-plane hag! By Tom Hines Count Dracula Hone your carving and painting skills on this toothy troublemaker By Dwayne Gosnell Burning the Raven Learn to create feather and stone textures with this Poe-worthy portrait By Valarie Connell Classic Oak Leaf Frame This practical (and pretty) pierced design is a walk in the park By Mark Fortune Customize a Fan Bear Show your favorite sports nuts they’re #1 with personalized caricatures By Eric Owens

Online Exclusives

Bonus Patterns:

Get the plans for Tom Hindes’ spooky coffin display box

Download Pattern

Video Extras:

See behind-the-scenes videos of Bartholomew Beaver taking shape COMING SOON!

Watch Keoma McCaffrey add details to her autumn jewelry.

Watch Video