Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2019, Issue 88

The Fall 2019 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Features

Sunken Treasure

A team hunts underwater for some very special wood

By Kaylee Schofield 
  Working with Sinker Wood

Experts evaluate Blue Bayou cypress for various projects

By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated 
Product Review: Dockyard Miniature Carving Tools

The company’s popular gouges, chisels, and V-tools are now better than ever

By Bob Duncan

Patterns

Autumn Jewelry

Power carve a lovely array of wearable acorns and leaves

By Keoma McCaffrey
Chip-Carved Ball-Foot Box

Layered leaf and wave designs evoke a breezy afternoon in the woods

By Marty Leenhouts

Projects

Pickin’ & Grinnin’

Fur, grass, cloth, wood–try out a multitude of textures on this cheeky beaver

By Bob Hershey
Making a Mobius

This eye-catching creation will make you want to do the twist

By Tom Borecki 
Cat and Moon Pendant 

Practice hand carving hardwood with this friendly feline charm

By Massimo Assumma
Power Carving a Golden Retriever 

While away the dog days on this noble canine project

By Lori Andrews
Jack the Pumpkin

You won’t need a fairy godmother to bring this gourd to life

By Larry Green
Old World Halloween Ornaments

Carve a rustic jack-o’-lantern and not-so-creepy kitty

By Jill Motovidlak 
Making a Mummy

Use a micro tool to awaken this cheerful keeper of the crypt

Mitch Cartledge 
Whittle a Wily Witch Pin

No need for toil and trouble on this simple flat-plane hag!

By Tom Hines 
Count Dracula 

Hone your carving and painting skills on this toothy troublemaker

By Dwayne Gosnell 
Burning the Raven

Learn to create feather and stone textures with this Poe-worthy portrait

By Valarie Connell
Classic Oak Leaf Frame

This practical (and pretty) pierced design is a walk in the park

By Mark Fortune 
Customize a Fan Bear

Show your favorite sports nuts they’re #1 with personalized caricatures

By Eric Owens

Online Exclusives

Bonus Patterns:

Get the plans for Tom Hindes’ spooky coffin display box

Download Pattern

Video Extras:

See behind-the-scenes videos of Bartholomew Beaver taking shape COMING SOON!

Watch Keoma McCaffrey add details to her autumn jewelry.

Watch Video

