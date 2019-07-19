Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2019, Issue 88

The Fall 2019 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Features
|Sunken Treasure
A team hunts underwater for some very special wood
By Kaylee Schofield
|Working with Sinker Wood
Experts evaluate Blue Bayou cypress for various projects
By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
|Product Review: Dockyard Miniature Carving Tools
The company’s popular gouges, chisels, and V-tools are now better than ever
By Bob Duncan
Patterns
|Autumn Jewelry
Power carve a lovely array of wearable acorns and leaves
By Keoma McCaffrey
|Chip-Carved Ball-Foot Box
Layered leaf and wave designs evoke a breezy afternoon in the woods
By Marty Leenhouts
Projects
|Pickin’ & Grinnin’
Fur, grass, cloth, wood–try out a multitude of textures on this cheeky beaver
By Bob Hershey
|Making a Mobius
This eye-catching creation will make you want to do the twist
By Tom Borecki
|Cat and Moon Pendant
Practice hand carving hardwood with this friendly feline charm
By Massimo Assumma
|Power Carving a Golden Retriever
While away the dog days on this noble canine project
By Lori Andrews
|Jack the Pumpkin
You won’t need a fairy godmother to bring this gourd to life
By Larry Green
|Old World Halloween Ornaments
Carve a rustic jack-o’-lantern and not-so-creepy kitty
By Jill Motovidlak
|Making a Mummy
Use a micro tool to awaken this cheerful keeper of the crypt
Mitch Cartledge
|Whittle a Wily Witch Pin
No need for toil and trouble on this simple flat-plane hag!
By Tom Hines
|Count Dracula
Hone your carving and painting skills on this toothy troublemaker
By Dwayne Gosnell
|Burning the Raven
Learn to create feather and stone textures with this Poe-worthy portrait
By Valarie Connell
|Classic Oak Leaf Frame
This practical (and pretty) pierced design is a walk in the park
By Mark Fortune
|Customize a Fan Bear
Show your favorite sports nuts they’re #1 with personalized caricatures
By Eric Owens
