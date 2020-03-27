Woodcarving Wednesdays: Carving Hair in Cottonwood Bark

Since many of us are spending extra time indoors these days, it’s more important than ever to stay creative and busy. With that in mind, the team at Woodcarving Illustrated will be posting a free beginner-friendly project to our website every Wednesday. So grab a knife and let those woodchips fly!

Looking to perfect your realistic carvings? Alex LaCasse makes the daunting look easy in this week’s video. Follow along as he demonstrates how to add hair texture to a friendly woodspirit in cottonwood bark. Happy carving!

Be sure to also check out Harold Enlow’s Carving Faces Workbook. This wonderful read includes clear, easy-to-follow instructions and detailed patterns for carving a variety of faces that are full of life and expression. Each project is done in small steps that guarantee success. For anyone looking to carve faces that stand out in a crowd, this is a must-have addition to your woodcarving library.

About the Author

Alec LaCasse is 24 years old and lives beside Cranberry Lake in Oakland Township, Mich. He has been carving since age 12 and teaching about carving the human face since age 16. For more information about Alec’s work, classes, or to request a private Skype lesson, see aleclacasse.com.

