Mythical Cottage Details

In the spring 2020 issue (#90), you learned all the steps for carving Betty Padden’s Mythical Woodland Cottage. In the latest issue — summer 2020 (#91) — you learned how to assemble the pieces and prepare them for paint. Now, it’s time to add the final details to your whimsical masterpiece. Find patterns, dimensions, and reference photos below, and paint the pieces as desired to place your own unique stamp on them!

Bee Hive 3″ x 2″ x 2″ (7.6cm x 5cm x 5cm) Bee Hive Shelf 2 3/8″ x 1 1/5″ x 1/2″ (6cm x 3cm x 1.3cm) Birdhouse 4″ x 1 1/4″ x 1 1/4″ (10.2cm x 3.2cm x 3.2cm) Chair 2″ x 2″ x 1/2″ (5cm x 5cm x 1.3cm) Table

top – 3 1/2″ x 3 1/2″ x 1/2″ (8.9cm x 8.9cm x 1.3cm);

base – 1 3/4″ x 1 3/4″ x 1 3/4″ (4.5cm x 4.5cm x 4.5cm) Pumpkin 1 1/2″ x 1 1/4″ x 1 1/4″ (3.8cm x 3.2cm x 3.2cm) Lantern 1″ x 1″ x 1 1/4″ (2.5cm x 2.5cm x 3.2cm) Sheep 2 1/2″ x 1 3/4″ x 1 3/4″ (6.4cm x 4.5cm x 4.5cm) Geese 1 3/4″ x 1 1/2″ x 1 1/4″ (4.5cm x 3.8cm x 3.2cm) Owl Chair books for seat – 1 1/2″ x 1 1/4″ x 3/8″ (3.8cm x 3.2cm x 1cm);

candles – 2″ x 3/8″ x 3/8″ (5cm x 1cm x 1cm);

owls – 4 1/4″ x 3 1/2″ x 5/8″ ( 10.8cm x 8.9cm x 1.6cm);

foot rest – 2″ x 1/2″ x 1/2″ (5cm x 1.3cm x 1.3cm)

About the Author

Betty Padden and her husband, Bob, own Wooden Apple Signmakers in Auburn, Mass. They have been professional sign carvers for 35 years and have been teaching their craft to students for more than 30 years. They are the creators of SantaCarls®, a unique figure that has been sold at Disney parks and Busch Gardens. Betty also designs and paints for Ne’Qwa Art and Blossom Bucket, among other companies. Visit bettypadden.com for cut outs, patterns, and designs, and help for woodcarvers struggling with projects. See more of Betty’s work at woodenapplesignmakers.com.