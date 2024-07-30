Woodcarving Illustrated Fall Issue, Issue #108

Woodcarving Illustrated Fall Issue, Issue #108

by July 30, 2024

by July 30, 2024

The Fall 2024 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

In This Issue

Features

Getting Schooled

Teaching dynamo Richard Embling shares his passion for woodcarving with students everywhere

By Dorissa Bolinski

Projects

Whitetail Deer

Practice carving delicate appendages with this easy but measured design

By James Ray Miller

Oak Leaf and Acorn Pendant

Capture the beauty of nature within the fluid lines of this organic necklace

By Slavica Popovska

Baxter the Ghoulish Gourd

Wow your neighbors this Halloween with the coolest pumpkin on the block

By Lundy Cupp

Wood Spirit with Raven and Wand

Conjure a magical man of the woods with a found log and some carving bits

By Edgar Shrum

Carving a Cherokee Bear

A stylized design and a good sanding really make this piece of cedar pop

By James “Bud” Smith

Monster Magnet

Bring this funny mummy to life with strategic cuts and an eye on dimension

By Richard Embling

Glowing Soap Ghost

Turn a simple DIY soap into a cute spectral gathering

By Janet Bolyard

 

Tall Hat Wizard

Add movement, shadow, and personality to your caricatures by removing a whole lotta wood

By Jim Feather

Patterns

Axe of Strength

Protect your favorite carving knife with a Viking-worthy blade cover

By Nick Kelam

Decorative Salad Bowl

Turn, texture, and color your own dinner party showstopper

By Luke Voytas

Ichabod’s Flight

Carve and stylize a folk-art figurine that looks like a rustic heirloom

By Jill Motovidlak

5-Point Star Rosette

Acrylic paint and gel stain add flair to an easy chip-carved coaster

By Marty Leenhouts

Agatha the Witch

Gluing layers prior to carving adds dimension for spellbinding results

By Betty Padden

Techniques

Haunted Statue Caricature

Try a scary texturizing technique for this ghostly guy

By Jerry McNulty

Autumn Lighthouse

Subtle washes of acrylic paint give life to a tranquil fall scene

By Fred and Elaine Stenman

Whittled Fantasy Pencil

Give a drab desk some personality with this quirky one-knife project

By Lieve Roelants

Web Extras

Free Project – Carve a funny little football fan from Karen Scalin.

Click Here for Football Fan Project

Bonus Feature – Mixed media artist Richard Shaw turns trash into treasure.

Click Here for Richard Shaw’s Feature Article

