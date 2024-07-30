Woodcarving Illustrated Fall Issue, Issue #108

The Fall 2024 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
In This Issue
Features
Getting Schooled
Teaching dynamo Richard Embling shares his passion for woodcarving with students everywhere
By Dorissa Bolinski
Projects
Whitetail Deer
Practice carving delicate appendages with this easy but measured design
By James Ray Miller
Oak Leaf and Acorn Pendant
Capture the beauty of nature within the fluid lines of this organic necklace
By Slavica Popovska
Baxter the Ghoulish Gourd
Wow your neighbors this Halloween with the coolest pumpkin on the block
By Lundy Cupp
Wood Spirit with Raven and Wand
Conjure a magical man of the woods with a found log and some carving bits
By Edgar Shrum
Carving a Cherokee Bear
A stylized design and a good sanding really make this piece of cedar pop
By James “Bud” Smith
Monster Magnet
Bring this funny mummy to life with strategic cuts and an eye on dimension
By Richard Embling
Glowing Soap Ghost
Turn a simple DIY soap into a cute spectral gathering
By Janet Bolyard
Tall Hat Wizard
Add movement, shadow, and personality to your caricatures by removing a whole lotta wood
By Jim Feather
Patterns
Axe of Strength
Protect your favorite carving knife with a Viking-worthy blade cover
By Nick Kelam
Decorative Salad Bowl
Turn, texture, and color your own dinner party showstopper
By Luke Voytas
Ichabod’s Flight
Carve and stylize a folk-art figurine that looks like a rustic heirloom
By Jill Motovidlak
5-Point Star Rosette
Acrylic paint and gel stain add flair to an easy chip-carved coaster
By Marty Leenhouts
Agatha the Witch
Gluing layers prior to carving adds dimension for spellbinding results
By Betty Padden
Techniques
Haunted Statue Caricature
Try a scary texturizing technique for this ghostly guy
By Jerry McNulty
Autumn Lighthouse
Subtle washes of acrylic paint give life to a tranquil fall scene
By Fred and Elaine Stenman
Whittled Fantasy Pencil
Give a drab desk some personality with this quirky one-knife project
By Lieve Roelants
Web Extras
Free Project – Carve a funny little football fan from Karen Scalin.
Click Here for Football Fan Project
Bonus Feature – Mixed media artist Richard Shaw turns trash into treasure.
Click Here for Richard Shaw’s Feature Article