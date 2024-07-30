Woodcarving Illustrated Fall Issue, Issue #108

Whitetail Deer Practice carving delicate appendages with this easy but measured design By James Ray Miller

Oak Leaf and Acorn Pendant Capture the beauty of nature within the fluid lines of this organic necklace By Slavica Popovska

Baxter the Ghoulish Gourd Wow your neighbors this Halloween with the coolest pumpkin on the block By Lundy Cupp

Wood Spirit with Raven and Wand Conjure a magical man of the woods with a found log and some carving bits By Edgar Shrum

Carving a Cherokee Bear A stylized design and a good sanding really make this piece of cedar pop By James “Bud” Smith

Monster Magnet Bring this funny mummy to life with strategic cuts and an eye on dimension By Richard Embling

Glowing Soap Ghost Turn a simple DIY soap into a cute spectral gathering By Janet Bolyard