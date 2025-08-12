Woodcarving Illustrated Fall Issue, Issue #112

The Fall 2025 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Scroll down for a sneak peek!
In This Issue
Feature
|
Imitation of Life
Artist David Boone captures moments in time and place with his storytelling carvings
By Dorissa Bolinski
Patterns
Projects
Technique
|
Two-in-One Measuring Spoon
Get cooking with a useful carving for the kitchen
By Emmet Van Driesche
Web Extras
Free Project – Want more Halloween projects? Carve Floyd Rhadigan’s “Jack o’Phantom.”
|
