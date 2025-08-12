Woodcarving Illustrated Fall Issue, Issue #112

Woodcarving Illustrated Fall Issue, Issue #112

by August 12, 2025

The Fall 2025 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue

Feature

Imitation of Life

Artist David Boone captures moments in time and place with his storytelling carvings

By Dorissa Bolinski

Patterns

Stretching Cat

Dramatic woodgrain adds appeal to this elegant feline figure

By Bartłomiej Kaczmarek

Decorative Plate

Patience and attention to detail can yield a museum-worthy chip-carved piece

By Marty Leenhouts

Rock and Roll Gnome

Round out a block of wood to discover the character living within

By Manuel De Santis

 

Pumpkin Candlestick

Practice achieving symmetry in this spooky decoration

By Tony Tanev

Little Pumpkin

Carve one or a handful of these friendly-faced trinkets

By Kevin Johnson

Projects

Hipster Frankenstein

This cool ghoul is always on the guest list for the best Halloween parties

By Dwayne Gosnell

 

Angry Viking

Plunder a block of basswood and get started on a hilarious carve

By Chris Hammack

 

Cottonwood Bark House

Create a whimsical dwelling with unique features and texture

By Ales Janosik

Hardwood Mouse

Transform colorful scraps into a cute little rodent on a bed of leaves

By Paul Purnell

Goofy Gargoyle

Carve a glaring roof-sitter who’s more friend than foe

By Rich Wetherbee

Pumpkin Patch Scarecrow

Easy painting technique highlights the wood on this friendly piece

By Jim Willis

Oktoberfest Celebration

Everything is going “accordion” to plan with this charming music maker

By W. Todd Martin

Technique

Two-in-One Measuring Spoon

Get cooking with a useful carving for the kitchen

By Emmet Van Driesche

