Woodcarving Illustrated Fall Issue, Issue #112

The Fall 2025 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

In This Issue

Feature

Imitation of Life Artist David Boone captures moments in time and place with his storytelling carvings By Dorissa Bolinski

Patterns

Stretching Cat Dramatic woodgrain adds appeal to this elegant feline figure By Bartłomiej Kaczmarek Decorative Plate Patience and attention to detail can yield a museum-worthy chip-carved piece By Marty Leenhouts Rock and Roll Gnome Round out a block of wood to discover the character living within By Manuel De Santis Pumpkin Candlestick Practice achieving symmetry in this spooky decoration By Tony Tanev Little Pumpkin Carve one or a handful of these friendly-faced trinkets By Kevin Johnson

Projects

Hipster Frankenstein This cool ghoul is always on the guest list for the best Halloween parties By Dwayne Gosnell Angry Viking Plunder a block of basswood and get started on a hilarious carve By Chris Hammack Cottonwood Bark House Create a whimsical dwelling with unique features and texture By Ales Janosik Hardwood Mouse Transform colorful scraps into a cute little rodent on a bed of leaves By Paul Purnell Goofy Gargoyle Carve a glaring roof-sitter who’s more friend than foe By Rich Wetherbee Pumpkin Patch Scarecrow Easy painting technique highlights the wood on this friendly piece By Jim Willis Oktoberfest Celebration Everything is going “accordion” to plan with this charming music maker By W. Todd Martin

Technique

Two-in-One Measuring Spoon Get cooking with a useful carving for the kitchen By Emmet Van Driesche

Web Extras

Free Project – Want more Halloween projects? Carve Floyd Rhadigan’s “Jack o’Phantom.”