The Design Process

Taking a caricature from concept to completion

by Marv Kaisersatt

This article was first published in issue 38 of Woodcarving Illustrated.

By relying on commercially available patterns, your scope of subjects is very limited. It’s actually quite simple to design your own caricature by determining proportions and positions with models before beginning the carving.

By making a model of your carving, you can anticipate many problems and change the design to remove them. Many people resort to using add-ons when they realize that the arm they planned to carve will break off because of the way the grain runs. With proper planning, you’ll be able to foresee obstacles like these and plan around them.

I go through a thorough planning process that starts with a drawing and ends with a clay model. Not every carving requires such an intricate plan, but since I carve most of my pieces from one block of wood, I don’t want any surprises.

Detailed features. I’ll sometimes carve the hands and face out of Sculpey clay, which can be baked hard.

About the Author

Marv Kaisersatt of Faribault, MN, is an award-winning carver, author, and instructor. In addition to being a member of the Caricature Carvers of America, he was the 2006 Wood Carving Illustrated Carver of the Year.

