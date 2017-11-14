Great Gifts for Magical Mayem

Combine the magic of woodworking with…magic!

Thanks to the popularity of “Game of Thrones,” the longevity of Harry Potter, and a new “Lord of the Rings” TV series in the works, fantasy has gone mainstream. These artisan-created gifts were inspired by those and other mystical worlds. We hope they get your creativity flowing and help you make magical gifts for the fantasy-loving folks in your life.

< > Make a Magic Wand! Tamera Seevers' design features a fierce dragon handle and flames flowing up the wand. You'll find the pattern and step-by-step instructions for power carving the project in the Winter issue of Woodcarving Illustrated magazine, available now. (Order now at https://tinyurl.com/yb2ejgds)

CLICK HERE to get a free pattern for a fun fantasy critter: a hippocampus pie crimper! Make this folk-art creation for use or display.

Carve dragons, fairy tales, Christmas characters, and more–all tucked neatly into a matching box and designed for play or display. Making Wooden Puzzle Playsets by Carolea Hower is available now from Fox Chapel Publishing or your local retailer.

