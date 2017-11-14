News

Great Gifts for Magical Mayem

by November 14, 2017

Combine the magic of woodworking with…magic!

 

Thanks to the popularity of “Game of Thrones,” the longevity of Harry Potter, and a new “Lord of the Rings” TV series in the works, fantasy has gone mainstream. These artisan-created gifts were inspired by those and other mystical worlds. We hope they get your creativity flowing and help you make magical gifts for the fantasy-loving folks in your life.

 

Dragon Wand by Tamera Seevers Deathly Hallows Game of Thrones Dragon Barrette The Four Corners of Civilization - The Kingkiller Chronicles by Patrick Rothfuss Dobby Key Holder with Quote The Lord of the Rings "Two Towers" Vinyl Record Wall Clock Wise Old Dragon Skull Map of Middle Earth Table Lord of the Rings Speak Friend Sign Game of Thrones Direwolf Dish Harry Potter Always Silo
Make a Magic Wand! Tamera Seevers' design features a fierce dragon handle and flames flowing up the wand. You'll find the pattern and step-by-step instructions for power carving the project in the Winter issue of Woodcarving Illustrated magazine, available now. (Order now at https://tinyurl.com/yb2ejgds)

 

 

CLICK HERE to get a free pattern for a fun fantasy critter: a hippocampus pie crimper! Make this folk-art creation for use or display.

 

 

 

Carve dragons, fairy tales, Christmas characters, and more–all tucked neatly into a matching box and designed for play or display. Making Wooden Puzzle Playsets by Carolea Hower is available now from Fox Chapel Publishing or your local retailer.

 

 

 

