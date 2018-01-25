Carving a Rustic Welcome Sign

The perfect sign project for beginners that looks great embellished with gold leaf

By Vernon DePauw

The pineapple has long been a symbol of welcome and hospitality. Rather than carving down the entire surface of the sign, carve and attach the pineapple separately.

CLICK HERE to download the patterns for a vertical format welcome sign.

Complete instructions to carve, paint, and add gold leaf to a welcome sign (along with a horizontal format pattern) can be found in Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2018 (Issue 82).

About the Author

Vernon DePauw started carving in seventh-grade shop class and has been carving for pleasure and profit ever since. For more of his work, visit his website at www.vldwoodcarver.com.

