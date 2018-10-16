Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2018, Issue 85

The Winter 2018 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

Techniques

Painting Santa Ornaments By Carol Leavy A road map for the color-wary carver Get Started Spoon Carving By Lora S. Irish We hand-make our food—why not our utensils? Use a pro’s tips for success

Features

Betty Padden’s Carved Christmas Spectacular By Kaylee Schofield This enchanted village has so many amazing details, you’ll forget it’s a tree stand Learn to Use a Reciprocating Carver By Bob Duncan Blend an edged-tool texture with the speed of a power carver

Patterns

Jolly Old Soul By Dwayne Gosnell Reimagine the classic Santa carving with this whimsical caricature elf Pear-Shaped Santa By Roger Beane Turned blank allows you to carve without worrying about symmetry and proportions Peppermint-Stick St. Nick By Dave Francis Bold hues and a sky-high hat make this Santa stand out in a crowd Carve & Burn Bird Ornaments By Michele Parsons Add life to a tree or window with these bright avian adornments Nostalgic Snowman Ornaments By Jill Motovidlak Use a simple faux finish to give these characters an old-timey look Chip-Carved Coasters By Jan Jenson Dress up functional discs with a geometric old-world design Frolicsome Fawn By Desiree Hajny Bambi’s got nothing on this playful prince of the forest

Projects

Curly-Haired Kris Kringle By Mark Akers Santa’s got a brand new perm! Refine your texturing skills with this unique ornament Dancing Santa By Wayne Shinlever After Christmas, he gets his groove back! Circle of Love Nativity By Chuck MacKnee Stylized scene evokes the emotion that bonds the Holy Family together Fisherman Ornament By Bob Kozakiewicz Charming design will have all your loved ones clamoring for their very own “grumpy” sailor Ball-in-Cage Snowman By Pete Zanauskas With a glowing pipe and a carrot nose, this classic whimsey has never looked so charming Quick and Easy Standing Angel By Don Lang Carve and paint a stylized seraph with an inspiring story Comfort Penguins By Tom Mellott A special ingredient makes these tuxedoed birds as sleek as the real thing Carving a Rolling Pin Santa By Randy George Use a reciprocating carver to give old utensils a new face

Online Exclusives

Free Projects:

Click our Holiday Carving section under the How To menu for seasonal projects galore.

Gold-Tooth Santa:

Practice your ornament painting skills with a bonus Santa pattern HERE.

Video and Gallery Extra:

See MORE photos and take a video tour of Betty Padden’s Carved Christmas Spectacular HERE. [COMING SOON]