Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2018, Issue 85

by October 16, 2018

The Winter 2018 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Techniques

Painting Santa Ornaments 

By Carol Leavy 

A road map for the color-wary carver
Get Started Spoon Carving 

By Lora S. Irish  

We hand-make our food—why not our utensils? Use a pro’s tips for success

Features

Betty Padden’s Carved Christmas Spectacular

By Kaylee Schofield 

This enchanted village has so many amazing details, you’ll forget it’s a tree stand
Learn to Use a Reciprocating Carver  

By Bob Duncan 

Blend an edged-tool texture with the speed of a power carver

Patterns

Jolly Old Soul 

By Dwayne Gosnell 

Reimagine the classic Santa carving with this whimsical caricature elf
Pear-Shaped Santa  

By Roger Beane 

Turned blank allows you to carve without worrying about symmetry and proportions
Peppermint-Stick St. Nick 

By Dave Francis 

Bold hues and a sky-high hat make this Santa stand out in a crowd
Carve & Burn Bird Ornaments  

By Michele Parsons 

Add life to a tree or window with these bright avian adornments
Nostalgic Snowman Ornaments  

By Jill Motovidlak 

Use a simple faux finish to give these characters an old-timey look
Chip-Carved Coasters 

By Jan Jenson

Dress up functional discs with a geometric old-world design
Frolicsome Fawn 

By Desiree Hajny 

Bambi’s got nothing on this playful prince of the forest

Projects

Curly-Haired Kris Kringle 

By Mark Akers 

Santa’s got a brand new perm! Refine your texturing skills with this unique ornament
Dancing Santa 

By Wayne Shinlever 

After Christmas, he gets his groove back!
Circle of Love Nativity

By Chuck MacKnee 

Stylized scene evokes the emotion that bonds the Holy Family together
Fisherman Ornament  

By Bob Kozakiewicz

Charming design will have all your loved ones clamoring for their very own “grumpy” sailor
Ball-in-Cage Snowman 

By Pete Zanauskas 

With a glowing pipe and a carrot nose, this classic whimsey has never looked so charming
Quick and Easy Standing Angel 

By Don Lang 

Carve and paint a stylized seraph with an inspiring story
Comfort Penguins 

By Tom Mellott

A special ingredient makes these tuxedoed birds as sleek as the real thing
Carving a Rolling Pin Santa 

By Randy George 

Use a reciprocating carver to give old utensils a new face

 

Online Exclusives

Free Projects: 

Click our Holiday Carving section under the How To menu for seasonal projects galore.

Gold-Tooth Santa:

Practice your ornament painting skills with a bonus Santa pattern HERE.

Video and Gallery Extra:

See MORE photos and take a video tour of Betty Padden’s Carved Christmas Spectacular HERE. [COMING SOON]

