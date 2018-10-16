Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2018, Issue 85

The Winter 2018 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Techniques
|Painting Santa Ornaments
By Carol Leavy
A road map for the color-wary carver
|Get Started Spoon Carving
By Lora S. Irish
We hand-make our food—why not our utensils? Use a pro’s tips for success
Features
|Betty Padden’s Carved Christmas Spectacular
By Kaylee Schofield
This enchanted village has so many amazing details, you’ll forget it’s a tree stand
|Learn to Use a Reciprocating Carver
By Bob Duncan
Blend an edged-tool texture with the speed of a power carver
Patterns
|Jolly Old Soul
By Dwayne Gosnell
Reimagine the classic Santa carving with this whimsical caricature elf
|Pear-Shaped Santa
By Roger Beane
Turned blank allows you to carve without worrying about symmetry and proportions
|Peppermint-Stick St. Nick
By Dave Francis
Bold hues and a sky-high hat make this Santa stand out in a crowd
|Carve & Burn Bird Ornaments
By Michele Parsons
Add life to a tree or window with these bright avian adornments
|Nostalgic Snowman Ornaments
By Jill Motovidlak
Use a simple faux finish to give these characters an old-timey look
|Chip-Carved Coasters
By Jan Jenson
Dress up functional discs with a geometric old-world design
|Frolicsome Fawn
By Desiree Hajny
Bambi’s got nothing on this playful prince of the forest
Projects
|Curly-Haired Kris Kringle
By Mark Akers
Santa’s got a brand new perm! Refine your texturing skills with this unique ornament
|Dancing Santa
By Wayne Shinlever
After Christmas, he gets his groove back!
|Circle of Love Nativity
By Chuck MacKnee
Stylized scene evokes the emotion that bonds the Holy Family together
|Fisherman Ornament
By Bob Kozakiewicz
Charming design will have all your loved ones clamoring for their very own “grumpy” sailor
|Ball-in-Cage Snowman
By Pete Zanauskas
With a glowing pipe and a carrot nose, this classic whimsey has never looked so charming
|Quick and Easy Standing Angel
By Don Lang
Carve and paint a stylized seraph with an inspiring story
|Comfort Penguins
By Tom Mellott
A special ingredient makes these tuxedoed birds as sleek as the real thing
|Carving a Rolling Pin Santa
By Randy George
Use a reciprocating carver to give old utensils a new face
Online Exclusives
Free Projects:
Click our Holiday Carving section under the How To menu for seasonal projects galore.
Gold-Tooth Santa:
Practice your ornament painting skills with a bonus Santa pattern HERE.
Video and Gallery Extra:
See MORE photos and take a video tour of Betty Padden’s Carved Christmas Spectacular HERE. [COMING SOON]
