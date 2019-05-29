Whittling 2019: Volume 6

Whittling, a special issue of Woodcarving Illustrated, includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is not a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Starter Guide
|Choosing a Whittling Knife
By Bob Duncan
What to look for when selecting a folding knife
|The Basics of Sharpening
By Bob Duncan
Properly prepare your knife for safe and enjoyable whittling
|Whittling Safety
By Bob Duncan
A few simple rules to prevent injuries
|Basic Knife Cuts for Whittling
By Bob Duncan
Complete most projects with four types of cuts
|Teaching Kids to Whittle
By Mindy Kinsey
Simple suggestions make it fun and easy
|Woodsy Bear
By Janet Bolyard
Learning to whittle a simple soap bear can lead to a lifetime of pleasure
Beginning Carvers
|Man in the Moon
By Dave Stetson
Clever carving uses just a knife and a scrap of basswood
|Twisted Spiral Ornament
By Carol Kent
Whittle this seemingly complex design in just eight steps
|10-Minute Dogs
By Tom Hindes
This pattern is fast and easy–and adaptable to any breed
|Whimmy Diddle
By Chris Lubkemann
Turn a stick or two into an entertaining toy
|Whittling a Tiny Hippo
By Steve Tomashek
Practice carving animal caricatures with this amusing miniature
|Simple Santa
By Kathleen Schuck
Spread holiday cheer with this basic design
|Slip-Bark Whistle
By Andrew Thomas-Price
This kid favorite is quick, easy, and really, really loud
Quick & Easy
|Celtic Knotwork
By Dave Western
Simple design can be a brooch, pendant, or ornament
|Bark Pine Trees
By Betsy Elswit
Use cottonwood bark scraps to create whimsical pine tree magnets
|Caricature Snowman
By Greg Young
Start your holiday early with this fun design
|Letter Opener
By Chris Lubkemann
Four simple steps to a long-lasting tool
|5-Minute Wizard
By Tom Hindes
Beginner project is a great introduction to woodcarving
|Whittling a Nuthatch
By Glyn Cutts
Use a utility knife to carve a charming folk art bird
|Wilma Witch
By Lori Dickie
Whittle a wacky witch from a basswood Santa blank
|Miniature Gargoyles
By Tom Hindes
Tiny but fierce figures to stand watch on your computer of coffee table
Weekend Projects
|Cottonwood Bark Chain
By Rick Wiebe
Choosing a different type of wood makes it easier to join the “chain gang”
|Whittling Java John
By Harley Refsal
Use large flat planes to emphasize exaggerated features
|A Family of Owls
By Steven Kulp
These watchful egg owls are a hoot to hold and to make
|Classic Ball-in-Cage
By Addison “Dusty” Dussinger
This old-time whittling project is a real attention-grabber
|Americana Eagle Walking Stick
By Shawn Cipa
Folk art hiking stick inspired by historic carvings. PLUS: Harvesting blanks for walking sticks
|Whittle a Spoon Without a Hook Knife
By Jon Mac
This surprisingly elegant rough-hewn spoon proves you can create curves by carving straight lines
|Branch Rooster
By Chris Lubkemann
Turn a twig into a classic carving
Online Exclusives
