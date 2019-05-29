Whittling 2019: Volume 6

Whittling, a special issue of Woodcarving Illustrated, includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is not a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

Click HERE to purchase the issue [coming soon].

Starter Guide

Choosing a Whittling Knife By Bob Duncan What to look for when selecting a folding knife The Basics of Sharpening By Bob Duncan Properly prepare your knife for safe and enjoyable whittling Whittling Safety By Bob Duncan A few simple rules to prevent injuries Basic Knife Cuts for Whittling By Bob Duncan Complete most projects with four types of cuts Teaching Kids to Whittle By Mindy Kinsey Simple suggestions make it fun and easy Woodsy Bear By Janet Bolyard Learning to whittle a simple soap bear can lead to a lifetime of pleasure

Beginning Carvers

Man in the Moon By Dave Stetson Clever carving uses just a knife and a scrap of basswood Twisted Spiral Ornament By Carol Kent Whittle this seemingly complex design in just eight steps 10-Minute Dogs By Tom Hindes This pattern is fast and easy–and adaptable to any breed Whimmy Diddle By Chris Lubkemann Turn a stick or two into an entertaining toy Whittling a Tiny Hippo By Steve Tomashek Practice carving animal caricatures with this amusing miniature Simple Santa By Kathleen Schuck Spread holiday cheer with this basic design Slip-Bark Whistle By Andrew Thomas-Price This kid favorite is quick, easy, and really, really loud

Quick & Easy

Celtic Knotwork By Dave Western Simple design can be a brooch, pendant, or ornament Bark Pine Trees By Betsy Elswit Use cottonwood bark scraps to create whimsical pine tree magnets Caricature Snowman By Greg Young Start your holiday early with this fun design Letter Opener By Chris Lubkemann Four simple steps to a long-lasting tool 5-Minute Wizard By Tom Hindes Beginner project is a great introduction to woodcarving Whittling a Nuthatch By Glyn Cutts Use a utility knife to carve a charming folk art bird Wilma Witch By Lori Dickie Whittle a wacky witch from a basswood Santa blank Miniature Gargoyles By Tom Hindes Tiny but fierce figures to stand watch on your computer of coffee table

Weekend Projects

Cottonwood Bark Chain By Rick Wiebe Choosing a different type of wood makes it easier to join the “chain gang” Whittling Java John By Harley Refsal Use large flat planes to emphasize exaggerated features A Family of Owls By Steven Kulp These watchful egg owls are a hoot to hold and to make Classic Ball-in-Cage By Addison “Dusty” Dussinger This old-time whittling project is a real attention-grabber Americana Eagle Walking Stick By Shawn Cipa Folk art hiking stick inspired by historic carvings. PLUS: Harvesting blanks for walking sticks Whittle a Spoon Without a Hook Knife By Jon Mac This surprisingly elegant rough-hewn spoon proves you can create curves by carving straight lines Branch Rooster By Chris Lubkemann Turn a twig into a classic carving

Online Exclusives

Bonus Pattern

Download a free pattern for Mocha Mary (companion to Java John) HERE.

Video Extras

See how-to videos for Chris Lubkemann’s Letter Opener and Curl Technique.

Free Project Downloads

Find more free whittling projects and patterns in the How To section of our website HERE.

• CLICK HERE to purchase the previous issue. • For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine. Click here for more information.