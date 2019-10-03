Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2019, Issue 89

The Winter 2019 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Features

Spotlight: Kevin Kaminski This artist fell in love with spoons at a chili party; we check in with him 3,000 utensils later By Kaylee Schofield WOO-ing Women Woodworkers Workshops created by and for women are popping up all over By Danielle Schagrin Should You Add a Lathe to Your Shop? Turn this tool into a useful carving companion By Kaylee Schofield

Patterns

Chip-Carved Sleds Slide into winter with these clean, geometric decorations By Charlene Lynum Hand Plane Woodcut Make an artistic print of a classic tool of the trade By Renee Tantillo Bethlehem Star Top your tree with this stellar chip-carved design By Marty Leenhouts

Projects

Santa’s Little Helpers The winter holidays are for the birds–just ask St. Nick! By Shawn Cipa Fireman Santa This jolly elf has gone undercover to put our fires–and keep you off his naughty list By Russell Scott Relief-Carved Snowman & Santa A friendly competition between carvers shows just how versatile a blank can be By Roger Beane and Steve Russell Simple Chimney Santa Try out your whittling skills on a little project with a big personality By Bob Kozakiewicz Scottish St. Nick Santa dons a matching kilt and cap for his holiday in the Highlands By Don Swartz Burned and Painted Nativity Ornaments Crisp lines and vivid colors make for a stirring four-part manger scene By Carolea Hower Grouchy Santa Ornament Do you ever just want to shout “Bah, humbug”? We turned that feeling into a carving By Steve Kulp Flat-Plane Reindeer Give your tree some vintage flair with this easy-carve ornament By Brian Ferguson Plucky Penguins Carve a colony of flightless birds–with just one knife! By Sara Barraclough Norbert the Elf Carving Santa’s head watchmaker will take no time at all! By Bob Kozakiewicz Making a Walnut Scoop Hosting a holiday dinner? This stylish utensil is the perfect serving tool By Kevin Kaminski Carving a Rosette Appliqué This floral motif has roots in ancient architecture By Robert Kennedy

