Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2019, Issue 89

The Winter 2019 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques.
Features
|Spotlight: Kevin Kaminski
This artist fell in love with spoons at a chili party; we check in with him 3,000 utensils later
By Kaylee Schofield
|WOO-ing Women Woodworkers
Workshops created by and for women are popping up all over
By Danielle Schagrin
|Should You Add a Lathe to Your Shop?
Turn this tool into a useful carving companion
By Kaylee Schofield
Patterns
|Chip-Carved Sleds
Slide into winter with these clean, geometric decorations
By Charlene Lynum
|Hand Plane Woodcut
Make an artistic print of a classic tool of the trade
By Renee Tantillo
|Bethlehem Star
Top your tree with this stellar chip-carved design
By Marty Leenhouts
Projects
|Santa’s Little Helpers
The winter holidays are for the birds–just ask St. Nick!
By Shawn Cipa
|Fireman Santa
This jolly elf has gone undercover to put our fires–and keep you off his naughty list
By Russell Scott
|Relief-Carved Snowman & Santa
A friendly competition between carvers shows just how versatile a blank can be
By Roger Beane and Steve Russell
|Simple Chimney Santa
Try out your whittling skills on a little project with a big personality
By Bob Kozakiewicz
|Scottish St. Nick
Santa dons a matching kilt and cap for his holiday in the Highlands
By Don Swartz
|Burned and Painted Nativity Ornaments
Crisp lines and vivid colors make for a stirring four-part manger scene
By Carolea Hower
|Grouchy Santa Ornament
Do you ever just want to shout “Bah, humbug”? We turned that feeling into a carving
By Steve Kulp
|Flat-Plane Reindeer
Give your tree some vintage flair with this easy-carve ornament
By Brian Ferguson
|Plucky Penguins
Carve a colony of flightless birds–with just one knife!
By Sara Barraclough
|Norbert the Elf
Carving Santa’s head watchmaker will take no time at all!
By Bob Kozakiewicz
|Making a Walnut Scoop
Hosting a holiday dinner? This stylish utensil is the perfect serving tool
By Kevin Kaminski
|Carving a Rosette Appliqué
This floral motif has roots in ancient architecture
By Robert Kennedy
Online Exclusives
Say Yes to the Tartan!
Bonus Plans
Free Patterns
