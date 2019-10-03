Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2019, Issue 89

The Winter 2019 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Features

Spotlight: Kevin Kaminski

This artist fell in love with spoons at a chili party; we check in with him 3,000 utensils later

By Kaylee Schofield
  WOO-ing Women Woodworkers

Workshops created by and for women are popping up all over

By Danielle Schagrin
Should You Add a Lathe to Your Shop?

Turn this tool into a useful carving companion

By Kaylee Schofield 

Patterns

Chip-Carved Sleds

Slide into winter with these clean, geometric decorations

By Charlene Lynum
Hand Plane Woodcut

Make an artistic print of a classic tool of the trade

By Renee Tantillo
Bethlehem Star

Top your tree with this stellar chip-carved design

By Marty Leenhouts 

Projects

Santa’s Little Helpers

The winter holidays are for the birds–just ask St. Nick!

By Shawn Cipa
Fireman Santa

This jolly elf has gone undercover to put our fires–and keep you off his naughty list

By Russell Scott
Relief-Carved Snowman & Santa

A friendly competition between carvers shows just how versatile a blank can be

By Roger Beane and Steve Russell 
Simple Chimney Santa

Try out your whittling skills on a little project with a big personality

By Bob Kozakiewicz
Scottish St. Nick

Santa dons a matching kilt and cap for his holiday in the Highlands

By Don Swartz
Burned and Painted Nativity Ornaments

Crisp lines and vivid colors make for a stirring four-part manger scene

By Carolea Hower
  Grouchy Santa Ornament

Do you ever just want to shout “Bah, humbug”? We turned that feeling into a carving

By Steve Kulp
  Flat-Plane Reindeer

Give your tree some vintage flair with this easy-carve ornament

By Brian Ferguson 
  Plucky Penguins 

Carve a colony of flightless birds–with just one knife!

By Sara Barraclough
Norbert the Elf

Carving Santa’s head watchmaker will take no time at all!

By Bob Kozakiewicz
Making a Walnut Scoop

Hosting a holiday dinner? This stylish utensil is the perfect serving tool

By Kevin Kaminski 
  Carving a Rosette Appliqué

This floral motif has roots in ancient architecture

By Robert Kennedy 

Online Exclusives

Say Yes to the Tartan!

Choose from dozens options right here!

Find a Tartan

Bonus Plans

Download plans for Robert Kennedy’s exquisite keepsake box

Rosette Box Plan

Free Patterns

Create a series of classic tool woodcuts with two free patterns!

Woodcut Patterns

