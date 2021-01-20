Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2021, Issue #94

The Spring 2021 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Techniques
Carving a Running Horse
Speed up the carving process (and save your hands and arms) with power
By Lori Andrews
Celtic Birds of Friendship
Many tiny dots bring this classic pyrography design to life
By Lora S. Irish
Ruby-Throated Hummingbird
Carve and texture this feather-light flier with a rotary tool
By Sandy Czajka
Patterns
Chip Carved Butterfly Plate
Adorn a simple disc with repeating symbols of spring
By Charlene Lynum
Projects
Easy-Carve Honeybee
Let this sweet little bug remind you to stop and smell the roses
By Sara Barraclough
Carving & Painting a Striped Bass
Beaten copper fins take this realistic fishing trophy to the next level
By Brian Altison
Salad Servers
With these spoons around, your family recipes won’t be the only talking point at dinner
By Brad Tremblay
Carved Tattoos
Mark Mother’s Day or Father’s Day with a totally unique gift they’ll recognize right away
By Len Wells
Butch the Shelf-Sitter
This Wild West wrangler will add charm to any book nook
By Mark Akers
Stylized Gnome
Carve and color a signature piece fit for a fairytale
By Miroslaw Czeladka
Chip Carved Cross Pendant
Add elegance to your ensemble this Easter with a classic symbol of hope
By Massimo Assumma
Flat-Plane Sheep
Add drybrushing to make this farm animal appear even fluffier
By James Miller
Comfort Whale
Calm your inner storms with a 5-step project straight from literature
By Tom Mellott
Carving a Flower Garland In Mahogany
Practice undercutting and adding details on this simple yet effective relief
By Lucy Fox
Orin the Patchwork Leprechaun
Celebrate St. Patty’s Day by carving an easy caricature with no hands or eyes
By Bob Kozakiewicz
Features
Carving for the Superheroes
Thanks to Johnathon Whittaker, more than 300 plaques have been donated to hospitals in the UK
By Hannah Rachel Carroll
The Smile Factory
Thai carver Parn Aniwat has a simple recipe for reigniting your childhood joy
By Kaylee Schofield
Online Exclusives
Bonus Drawings
Wacky Gallery
