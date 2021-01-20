Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2021, Issue #94

The Spring 2021 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Techniques

Carving a Running Horse

Speed up the carving process (and save your hands and arms) with power

By Lori Andrews

Celtic Birds of Friendship

Many tiny dots bring this classic pyrography design to life

By Lora S. Irish
 

Ruby-Throated Hummingbird

Carve and texture this feather-light flier with a rotary tool

By Sandy Czajka

Patterns

Chip Carved Butterfly Plate

Adorn a simple disc with repeating symbols of spring

By Charlene Lynum

Projects

Easy-Carve Honeybee

Let this sweet little bug remind you to stop and smell the roses

By Sara Barraclough

Carving & Painting a Striped Bass

Beaten copper fins take this realistic fishing trophy to the next level

By Brian Altison

Salad Servers

With these spoons around, your family recipes won’t be the only talking point at dinner

By Brad Tremblay

Carved Tattoos

Mark Mother’s Day or Father’s Day with a totally unique gift they’ll recognize right away

By Len Wells

Butch the Shelf-Sitter

This Wild West wrangler will add charm to any book nook

By Mark Akers

Stylized Gnome

Carve and color a signature piece fit for a fairytale

By Miroslaw Czeladka

Chip Carved Cross Pendant

Add elegance to your ensemble this Easter with a classic symbol of hope

By Massimo Assumma

Flat-Plane Sheep

Add drybrushing to make this farm animal appear even fluffier

By James Miller

Comfort Whale

Calm your inner storms with a 5-step project straight from literature

By Tom Mellott
 

Carving a Flower Garland In Mahogany

Practice undercutting and adding details on this simple yet effective relief

By Lucy Fox
 

Orin the Patchwork Leprechaun

Celebrate St. Patty’s Day by carving an easy caricature with no hands or eyes

By Bob Kozakiewicz

Features

Carving for the Superheroes

Thanks to Johnathon Whittaker, more than 300 plaques have been donated to hospitals in the UK

By Hannah Rachel Carroll

The Smile Factory

Thai carver Parn Aniwat has a simple recipe for reigniting your childhood joy

By Kaylee Schofield

