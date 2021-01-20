Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2021, Issue #94

The Spring 2021 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Techniques

Carving a Running Horse Speed up the carving process (and save your hands and arms) with power By Lori Andrews Click Here for Additional Drawings Celtic Birds of Friendship Many tiny dots bring this classic pyrography design to life By Lora S. Irish Ruby-Throated Hummingbird Carve and texture this feather-light flier with a rotary tool

By Sandy Czajka

Patterns

Chip Carved Butterfly Plate Adorn a simple disc with repeating symbols of spring By Charlene Lynum

Projects

Easy-Carve Honeybee Let this sweet little bug remind you to stop and smell the roses By Sara Barraclough Carving & Painting a Striped Bass Beaten copper fins take this realistic fishing trophy to the next level By Brian Altison Click Here for Additional Fish Patterns Salad Servers With these spoons around, your family recipes won’t be the only talking point at dinner By Brad Tremblay Carved Tattoos Mark Mother’s Day or Father’s Day with a totally unique gift they’ll recognize right away

By Len Wells Butch the Shelf-Sitter This Wild West wrangler will add charm to any book nook By Mark Akers Stylized Gnome Carve and color a signature piece fit for a fairytale

By Miroslaw Czeladka Click Here for Additional Gnome Patterns Chip Carved Cross Pendant Add elegance to your ensemble this Easter with a classic symbol of hope

By Massimo Assumma Flat-Plane Sheep Add drybrushing to make this farm animal appear even fluffier By James Miller Comfort Whale Calm your inner storms with a 5-step project straight from literature By Tom Mellott Carving a Flower Garland In Mahogany Practice undercutting and adding details on this simple yet effective relief By Lucy Fox Orin the Patchwork Leprechaun Celebrate St. Patty’s Day by carving an easy caricature with no hands or eyes By Bob Kozakiewicz

Features

Carving for the Superheroes Thanks to Johnathon Whittaker, more than 300 plaques have been donated to hospitals in the UK By Hannah Rachel Carroll The Smile Factory Thai carver Parn Aniwat has a simple recipe for reigniting your childhood joy By Kaylee Schofield

Online Exclusives

Bonus Drawings

Wacky Gallery

Check out the rest of the Frosty Challenge submissions on our website—these comical carves will make you smile.

