Simple Folk Art Pumpkins

Carve these fun, quick pumpkins from any size of block of basswood to go along with your Spooky Santa from our fall issue. The block in the video that I carve is made from a scrap piece that happened to be 4”x4” square, and about 6” tall, but you can use whatever size wood you have. If you are going to do a grouping of pumpkins, then you want to make them different sizes. Make sure you keep all the tool marks on your pumpkin, too. The pumpkins are meant to look rough and rustic to make your Halloween-themed Saint Nick carving even scarier!

Click Here for Pumpkins Patterns

Click Here for Pumpkin Instructional Video