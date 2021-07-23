Simple Folk Art Pumpkins

by July 23, 2021

Carve these simple pumpkins to go along with your Spooky Kris Kringle

By Dave Francis

Carve these fun, quick pumpkins from any size of block of basswood to go along with your Spooky Santa from our fall issue. The block in the video that I carve is made from a scrap piece that happened to be 4”x4” square, and about 6” tall, but you can use whatever size wood you have. If you are going to do a grouping of pumpkins, then you want to make them different sizes. Make sure you keep all the tool marks on your pumpkin, too. The pumpkins are meant to look rough and rustic to make your Halloween-themed Saint Nick carving even scarier!

 

Click Here for Pumpkins Patterns Click Here for Pumpkin Instructional Video

 

 

MATERIALS

  • Basswood 6″ (15.2cm) thick: 4″ X 4″ (10.2cm X 10.2cm) square
  • Acrylic paints, such as Delta Creative™ Ceramcoat®: jubilee green, pumpkin orange
  • Kelly’s Show Cream: dusky brown, neutral
  • Clean rags
  • Clear finish, such as Varathane® satin polyurethane spray
  TOOLS 

  • #5 fishtail gouge: 1″ (25mm) 
  • #5 gouge: 1 9/16″ (40mm)
  • #8 gouge: 3/8″ (10mm)
  •  V-tools: 3/16″ (5mm), 3/8″ (10mm) 60˚
  • Toothbrush
  • Paintbrushes: assorted

 

Dave Francis has been carving since getting hooked in Nov. 1992. He lives in the small West Kootenay town of Castlegar, British Columbia, Canada with his wife Tammy. To date, he has completed over 9150 Santas and related carvings. They are in Collections WorldWide. You can find out more at www.snowcottagecarvings.com, or by following Snow Cottage Carvings on Facebook and Instagram.

 

