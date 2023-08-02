Easy Stacked Pumpkins

Painting and Finishing Brush walnut oil onto the carving. After a few minutes, wipe off any extra oil with a paper towel. Do not brush oil onto the bottom of the carving. This helps prevent the oil from getting on anything you set the carving on. Allow the carving to dry for a day. Note: Always dispose of oil-soaked rags according to the manufacturer’s instructions, as they can spontaneously combust. Paint the pumpkins with burnt orange, using a 4:1 water-to-paint ratio. Paint the pumpkin faces with lamp black. Paint the stem burnt umber, using a 4:1 water-to-paint ratio. Then double the water in the burnt umber and blend the stem into the pumpkin. Use titanium white to paint the eyes. When the eyes are dry, use the watered-down burnt orange and lightly paint over the faces. This gives them a nice orange hue. Dip a stiff-bristled brush in the lamp black. With your thumb on the bristles, spray black paint droplets on your carving. Try this technique first on a piece of paper to practice. Let the carving dry for a day, and then spray with a clear matte finishing spray.