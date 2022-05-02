A Second Chance for Trees

Vicki Nicholson Perth, Australia Whether they’re suffering from storm damage or invasive insects, Vicki Nicholson has made it her mission to rescue trees in distress. Once she was contacted by the owners of a Marri tree damaged by black ants, Vicki decided to carve a wood spirit into the trunk with her Arbortech® grinder. Vicki slowly carved away the damaged wood, taking care not to go too deep into the tree. This allowed the tree, which she affectionately named Magnus, to continue to live and grow after the carving was done. “A live tree should be treated with love and care,” she said. “I believe he guided me along and I even talked to him while I was carving.” After 40 hours, Vicki detailed the piece with chisels, and then sealed him with a natural oil to prevent further damage from ants. Since then, Magnus has only prospered with the growth of new branches and luscious green leaves. See more of Vicki’s work on Facebook at Vicki Nicholson.