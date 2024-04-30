House and Barn Pyrography

Woodburn an additional rustic scene from this Connecticut farm
About Hunt Hill Farm
The legacy of orchestra conductor and composer Skitch Henderson, and his wife, Ruth, is being revived at the late couple’s former property in New Milford, Connecticut. Alessandro Piovezahn and his wife, Daniele, purchased Hunt Hill Farm, which dates back to 1707 and encompasses three farms. In addition to continuing the former owners’ vision, they created The Henderson Center for Excellence for Youth Empowerment in 2020. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, this destination is often referred to as Silo Country.
TIPS
Tree Lines
To make the pattern a little easier, try transferring just the leaf clump outlines rather than each individual leaf.
Leave Space
When outlining the silo sign boards, leave the right-side lines unburned until you finish burning the sign letters. Then, if the letters need extra room, you can adjust the sign’s width accordingly.
|About the Author
Connecticut artist Carol Wallace’s interest in painting and drawing barns began during her early years. She was born and raised in Bucks County, Pa., an area known for its idyllic rural landscape, rustic barns, stone houses, covered bridges, and quiet back roads. Her scenes of Americana are crafted out of a passion for preserving American history and culture. See more of her work at carolwallace.com.
